LEWISTOWN — The ServSafe Food Safety Manager Course, conducted by Penn State Extension, is being held at the Penn State Extension Office, 152 East Market Street, Suite 100, Lewistown from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, and from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, with the exam at noon on the second class date.

LEWISTOWN, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO