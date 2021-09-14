Charges: Man rammed ex's car to get wallet back, caused $50K damage to TRAX
A Salt Lake man faces three felony charges after police say he intentionally rammed his vehicle into the back of his ex-girlfriend's car, injuring her, then jumped a curve and caused $50,000 in damages to a TRAX platform. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake man was charged Thursday with purposely ramming into the back of his ex-girlfriend's car and ended up crashing into a TRAX platform — all to retrieve his wallet.www.ksl.com
