Superintendent discusses ESSER funds with supervisors

OTTUMWA — There are a few broad areas that American Rescue Plan funds can be used for, but one issue created some uncertainly during Tuesday's Wapello County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Superintendent Scott Williamson addressed the board, curious if any Elementary and Secondary Emergency School Relief (ESSER) funds could be devoted to early child care resources and other after-school services at his school.

He claimed he was on a "fishing expedition," trying to seek out information as well as what the county had to say about it.

"We haven't been approached about anything as far as early child care, but early child education and child care has been brought up to us," supervisor Brian Morgan said. "But we haven't moved on anything. We're open to any idea."

There have been three rounds of ESSER funds distributed by the federal government because of the pandemic. Two rounds were distributed the original CARES Act as well as the CARES Act this year. A third round, which has been partially distributed, is part of the American Rescue Plan.

There also is a list of what the funds can be used for, such as training of staff on sanitizing and minimizing spread of infectious diseases, mental health services, technology purchases, etc.

According to the Iowa Department of Education, EBF is allocated $1,028,090 in ESSER III funds, and 20% of that must go toward addressing learning loss through "summer enrichment, extended day, comprehensive after-school programs ..." to "ensure those interventions respond to students' social, emotional and academic needs."

Supervisor Jerry Parker told Williamson that it would be better if he could come up with a proposal to spend that money sooner rather than later.

"We're still in the infant stages, and we've only made a couple commitments," Parker said. "But when we start committing to broadband, then some big chucks are going to be gone, so it'll be good in the early stages to see what the options are."

"Our day care is really struggling with many people staying home and so forth, but we know that is needed," Williamson said.

Parker wondered what Williamson had in mind as far as where the funds would be allocated.

"Would this be for day-to-day operations, or facilities or equipment?" he said. "We would entertain any of your ideas, but they will be limited the farther we get into it."

Williamson said he would continue to do research, but he said it was important to have full-day preschool without charging tuition.

"I would be more than happy to provide like a proposal of something I'd like to see at least on the preschool level, whether it's work training, full-day preschool or even after-school daycare resources."

In other business:

• The supervisors approved an agreement with Advantage Preservation to scan vital records and other materials in the recorder's office. The contract is for $70,729, and consists of putting some records on microfilm, digitization of board records books, etc.

"This company will come down, pick up books a batch at a time, take them to have them digitized and then bring them back. That will allow us to put them into the computer system and be backed up," recorder Lisa Kent said. "None of my vital records have ever been digitized. They've worked with Secondary Roads, and they were pleased with the work they did."

Kent's impression was that all county recorder offices in the state are planning on similar processes, so getting on the schedule was important.

"It's going to depend on how soon we can get on the schedule, but I'm thinking probably six to nine months we should have everything," she said.

Kent said her office already began the process for over a year, and this agreement will help alleviate some of the obstacles it faces.

"What it will do is take the burden of those bigger books that we can't scan because of the size of them. They have the capability of doing those easier than we do," she said. "They'll incorporate it into our system, and then we'll have to decide if we want to index it into our computer program. We'll do that for all deeds, because that's what abstractors and people are interested in."

• The supervisors approved a farm lease agreement with Jason Rogers for 256 acres at a cost of $92,928. The county takes bids on its land every other year.