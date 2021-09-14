Tangy Sourdough Bread

Before I tumbled head over heels in love with bread making I found it all to be a little daunting, scary even. But I started with no-knead breads, as every beginner should, because they offer a really gentle foray into what can be a rather complicated process. No-knead breads are decidedly not complicated. The set-it-and-forget-it solution in the bread world, they take little more effort than stirring together a few ingredients and setting your timer for many hours in the future. You don’t have to stress over folding technique or shaping or overproofing because they’re bountifully forgiving. Oh, and they still turn out an excellent homemade loaf of bread.

