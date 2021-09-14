CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Tangy Sourdough Bread

By By Eric Pallant, CNN
actionnewsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Pallant, a serious amateur baker and author of "Sourdough Culture: A History of Bread Making From Ancient to Modern Bakers," usually keeps about 1 cup of sourdough starter, stored in a mason jar, in the fridge. To make your own starter, try Pallant's sourdough bread starter recipe. Makes 1...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
aymag.com

Recipe Monday: Creamy Beef Taco Soup

‘Memba the taco soup recipe we all made the last few years, and if we eat it one more time, we might die? Yeah, that one. I have totally retired it and wanted something creamier. I found this on a Facebook post for ketogenic diet followers. But we all need more fat (I’ll save that for another discussion, but I am a health coach now. Or will be in eight days).
RECIPES
eatwell101.com

31 Fall Soups Recipes That Are Utterly Delicious

Easy Fall Soup Recipes – Warming and easy, soup is particularly great in the fall season. From butternut squash soup to sweet potato soups, our Fall soup recipes are all you need for curling up on your couch with a hot bowl and a good book. These hearty soup bowls are the perfect companion to a chilly night. Enjoy!
RECIPES
gordonramsayclub.com

Peanut Butter Sheet Cake (23-Minute Recipe)

This peanut butter sheet cake is so creamy and moist that you will love it! Simple and easy to prepare this is one of my favorite quick cake recipes. It took me just 23 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes cooking time. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the...
RECIPES
browneyedbaker.com

The Weekend Dish: 9/18/2021

We’re still having some humid days close to 80 degrees here, so I am MORE than ready to usher in sweatshirt and hot cocoa weather! I spied highs in the 60’s next week, so I’m obviously thrilled 🤩. Do you have anything on your fall bucket list for this year?
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sourdough Bread#Bread Flour#White Bread#Whole Wheat Flour#Food Drink#Fed#Preheat#Dutch#Cable News Network Inc
KPVI Newschannel 6

Three-Ingredient Apple Cake

Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a 9x13-inch cake pan. Beat together cake mix, pie filling and eggs until well blended (there will still be chunks of apple). Pour into prepared pan. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean. Allow to cool completely. Poke holes in the...
RECIPES
Fox11online.com

Mexican Skillet Corn Bread

2 packages (8.5 ounces each) corn bread (muffin) mix. 6 ounces Monterey Jack cheese, shredded (1 1/2 cups) 1 medium jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped. This video file cannot be played.(Error Code: 102630) Directions:. Place a 12-inch ovenproof or cast-iron skillet in the oven on the middle rack. Heat...
RECIPES
225batonrouge.com

Warm Southern Spoon Bread

This is a quintessential Southern side dish. It is a cross between a creamy side and a soft, fluffy cornbread. You can serve it alongside stews and braised meats, because it makes a great vessel to sop up gravy. Dating back to the mid-1800s, spoon bread generally consisted of cornmeal, butter, salt and milk. It is sweetened with a little sugar and enriched with egg yolks. Egg whites are then beaten till fluffy and folded in to create a light dish similar to corn souffle. We liked incorporating sautéed onion and dried thyme to add a little more flavor. You can also add cheese to the cornmeal mixture to punch up the flavor even more.
RECIPES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Bread and Butter Pickles

1. Combine cucumbers, onions and salt in a large, shallow bowl; cover and chill 1 to 2 hours. 2. Remove cucumbers to a colander and rinse thoroughly under cold water. Drain well and return vegetables to bowl. 3. Combine granulated sugar, white vinegar, apple cider vinegar, brown sugar, mustard seeds,...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Wide Open Eats

Pull-Apart Garlic Bread

Garlic bread is the classic side dish or appetizer for spaghetti or soup, a delicious medley of bread, savory garlic and melted butter. This Italian staple is the perfect comfort food as well, providing the satisfaction and happiness that only carbs and cheese can. When you're craving a piece of warm, cheesy garlic bread but lacking the motivation to make it yourself, pull-apart garlic bread is the perfect solution.
RECIPES
Current Publishing

At the table with Anna: Native Bread

Editor’s note: The next several At the Table with Anna columns will spotlight gluten-free items. Address: 9546 Allisonville Rd., Suite 106, Indianapolis, or the Broad Ripple Farmers Market. What to get: Roasted garlic and rosemary loaf. Price: $11. Anna’s take: I had never tried Native Bread, and in a new...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
olivemagazine.com

Easy sourdough discard recipes

Put that sourdough discard to good use with our creative recipes. Want to make a batch of decadent brownies? Looking for unique pancake recipes? See our recipes below for unique ways to use up your sourdough discard. For more expert sourdough advice, see our foolproof sourdough starter recipe. Bake a...
RECIPES
capenews.net

Artisan Bread And Vegetarian Delights

I met Kathy McCloskey through my friend Linda Despres. Linda has been featured numerous times in this column: for her fabulous gardens, her partner’s pizza oven, and her own past experience as Chief Scientist on the Albatross IV out of Woods Hole. Linda met Kathy when she was at sea, and by way of introduction, she told me: “she [Kathy] LOVES to make artisan bread and has had a number of bakeries, including both retail and wholesale offerings. She was the assistant cook to the Chief Steward and she made the BEST hamburger rolls ever!”
FALMOUTH, MA
Wondermom

Instant Pot Zucchini Bread

Disclosure: This post may include affiliate links. As an affiliate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Instant Pot Zucchini Bread is the best zucchini bread I’ve ever tried. This bread is soft, and full of sweet cinnamon and zucchini flavor. This sweet bread recipe is easy to make and works great...
RECIPES
WLWT 5

This Ohio ice cream shop serving up giant, picture-worthy milkshakes

An ice cream shop in Ohio is serving up giant milkshakes that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Terry's Ice Cream Dairy Bar, located in Lynchburg, has over 20 kinds of Crazy Shakes, all stacked high with toppings like cotton candy, marshmallows, cake, donuts and more. The ice cream...
OHIO STATE
thefreshloaf.com

Sandwich bread depressions

Trying to find out why I get surface depression 5-10 minutes after placing in the oven. White table bread, 70% hydration (including egg), flour, sugar, powdered milk, salt, yeast, butter, water and egg. Total weight before baking 962 grams. I made 3 loaves as specified and three with Japanese Yudane...
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshloaf.com

Cranberry Walnut Grand Marnier Sourdough

Add-ins 150 g Dried Cranberries. 250 g levain (Procedure in recipe) 1. Mill the grains if you are using Selkirk wheat and Rye berries. Otherwise use the freshest wholegrain flours that you can find. Place the required amount of flour in a tub. Add the unbleached flour to the tub as well. Cover and set aside.
RECIPES
runningonrealfood.com

Vegan Bread Pudding

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. An easy but decadent vegan bread pudding that’s ooey, gooey and baked to golden perfection. You can’t beat bread pudding for the ultimate comfort food breakfast, brunch or dessert!. You’ll love the ooey, gooey filling inside the crisp exterior of this yummy treat....
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

No-Knead Cranberry Walnut Bread

Before I tumbled head over heels in love with bread making I found it all to be a little daunting, scary even. But I started with no-knead breads, as every beginner should, because they offer a really gentle foray into what can be a rather complicated process. No-knead breads are decidedly not complicated. The set-it-and-forget-it solution in the bread world, they take little more effort than stirring together a few ingredients and setting your timer for many hours in the future. You don’t have to stress over folding technique or shaping or overproofing because they’re bountifully forgiving. Oh, and they still turn out an excellent homemade loaf of bread.
RECIPES
Fox11online.com

Quick & Easy Garlic Bread

This video file cannot be played.(Error Code: 102630) Preheat oven to 425 and line a large baking sheet with foil. In a small bowl, mix softened butter with garlic, salt, and parsley until well combined. Spread cut sides of bread liberally with garlic butter. Sprinkle with Parmesan. Bake until bread...
RECIPES
Epicurious

This Mushroom Adobo Is Tangy, Garlicky, and Delicious

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When I told my friends and family that I had decided to adopt a plant-based diet in an effort to live more sustainably, they didn’t hesitate to share their concerns: “What about our weekly visits to 50-cent wing night?” and “No more cheese? That’s just not you.” And while I did love meat and cheese, I knew saying goodbye to my favorite bacon double cheeseburger wasn’t even close to being the hardest part of the transition. For me, the most difficult part was accepting that I’d no longer be able to stuff my face with my mom’s bistek tagalog, pork afritada, and chicken adobo.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy