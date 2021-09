Run and gun with a new Town Takeover, Rampart’s Heirloom, a new twist on Arenas, and tons more updates in the Evolution Collection Event. Welcome to the Evolution Collection Event. Unlock event-limited cosmetics for Wraith, Octane, Pathfinder, Fuse, Bangalore, Rampart, and Lifeline that give a glimpse into what our Legends could become with time and technology on their side. Meanwhile, our resident modder is showing those plonkers who’s in charge with the Rampart Town Takeover, Big Maude. Check out her mobile shop, parked between Lava City and the Geyser. It’s sure to be a popular POI for the rest of Emergence.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO