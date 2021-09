Riz Ahmed is still basking in the glow of his Oscar nomination for Sound of Metal, and the recent release of Mogul Mowgli which is earning praise, as well. But he’s still got more on the way that’s worth looking forward to. The sci-fi film Encounter recently hit at Telluride, and with a cast that also includes Octavia Spencer, Rory Cochrane, Lucian-River Chauhan, and Aditya Geddada it’s worth keeping an eye out for.

