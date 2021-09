What was supposed to be a slow and steady easing-in season, rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain II will have to raise his level of play quickly for the Broncos. On Tuesday, September 14th, the Broncos placed Ronald Darby on injured reserve meaning the “rook” will play more of a role on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Surtain only played in 16 of the 61 defensive snaps last week against New York and was smoked by Sterling Shepard for a 37 yard touchdown. Time for the 9th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft to show Broncos Country why he was taken over quarterbacks Justin Fields and Mac Jones even though QB was a rather big position of need. If he stumbles early, rookie or not, he runs the risk of being boxed in with Bradley Chubb as a major miss.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO