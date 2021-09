Bob Enyart, a Denver radio host and pastor who openly railed against COVID vaccines, has died at age 62 from COVID-19, his co-host confirmed on Facebook. “It comes with an extremely heavy heart that my close friend and co-host of Real Science Radio has lost his battle with COVID,” his long-time colleague Fred Williams wrote on Monday. “Bob Enyart was one of the smartest, and without question the wisest person I’ve known. All the while being exceedingly kind and humble, and always, always willing to listen and discuss anything you wanted. It was an honor beyond measure to have been alongside him for 15 years and over 750 science shows.”

SCIENCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO