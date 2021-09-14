CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Is Goat’s Milk Soap the Soap of the Future?

By PJ Gach
SPY
SPY
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fr7Mk_0bvuoQ5B00

After adopting a neighbor’s herd of dairy goats, and their farmer John, Beekman 1802 co-owners Dr. Brent Ridge and his then-boyfriend, now husband, Josh Kilmer-Purcell, tried to figure out what to do with all that goat milk and how to help John out. The two stumbled onto soap-making by Google and ended up making soap in their dining room.

“We noticed the difference in our skin immediately when we started using the product,” Ridge tells us. “We ended up giving the soap to some neighbors to use, and then they gave it to their neighbors to use and so forth. It was especially popular among people with skin sensitivity issues such as rosacea, eczema and psoriasis. We are approaching almost 16 million bars of soap sold. That’s a lot of neighbors!”

Why Is Goat’s Milk Soap so Popular?

Soothing irritated, upset, and even dry is the main reason why goat’s milk soap has become so popular. Other important reasons are that it’s an eco-friendly product, uses sustainable ingredients, and has a smaller carbon footprint than the regular stuff. Not to mention that it lathers up really well in the shower, providing both fun and a dose of self-care. Goat’s milk soap, which has been used all over the world for thousands of years, is finally getting its due in the U.S. Fact is, you can find it everywhere these days; from high-end boutiques and department stores to nationwide beauty shops including Ulta, to big box stores such as Walmart. It’s even become a recent “wonder” ingredient in skincare — everyone wants to sit next to goat’s milk at lunch.

The Science Behind Goat’s Milk Soap Is Pretty Cool

Goat’s milk contains lactic acid, a natural humectant that literally draws moisture from the atmosphere and delivers it to your skin, moisturizing and plumping it up. Lactic acid also increases the production of ceramides , which are fatty lipids that help skin retain said moisture, prevent dehydration, and act as a shield protecting skin against environmental stressors. “(It can also help) to prevent fine lines and wrinkles, reduce redness and inflammation, fight dullness and restore hydration,” adds Ridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iDZK4_0bvuoQ5B00

You may have heard “ microbiome ” tossed about when discussing digestion. The skin has a microbiome of its own, which comprises microorganisms that ensure overall skin health. Because goat’s milk soap has the same pH as human skin, “the natural sugars and lipids in the (goat) milk nourish the microbiome of the skin,” says Ridge. Conversely, if you’ve ever tried out a soap, moisturizer, body lotion, or gel, had a bad reaction, and wondered why Ridge explains what’s behind it.

“A lot of skincare products, especially cleansers, disturb the acid mantle (of skin) with every use. When the acid mantle is disturbed, the microbiome gets out of balance, which is when inflammation like acne or eczema occurs. Because goat milk has the same pH as the skin, the acid mantle is not disturbed when you cleanse with it, and the microbiome stays in balance. We call this being kind to your skin and why we talk about the Clinical Kindness of all of (Beekman 1802) skincare products.”

It’s a bit mind-blowing to think that a bar of soap that can fit into the palm of your hand can positively affect your skin in so many ways. Anecdotally speaking, goat’s milk soap doesn’t cling, making it easier to wash off. Furthermore, it has also been shown to lessen the sting and itchiness of mosquito bites by a lot. That’s reason enough to have a bar on standby in the shower.

How to Use Goat’s Milk Soap for Maximum Suds

Whether you prefer a dense bar of goat’s milk soap or a more luxurious goat’s milk body wash, it’s best to use a washcloth, loofah, or a bath pouf with them. Any of these will use less soap than running the bar over your body, yielding fluffy foam to clean and help gently exfoliate your skin at the same time.

If you opt for the classic washcloth, remember you can only use it three times before you toss it into the hamper. The longer you use the same washcloth, the more chance there is for bacteria growth, defeating the purpose of cleaning up.

DKNY 6-Pack Cotton Wash Cloths

These cotton washcloths have thick loopy ribbing that’s soft on the skin. They come in four other shades, and you can use them for bar soap and body washes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lpfKp_0bvuoQ5B00


Buy: DKNY 6-Pack Cotton Wash Cloths $14.99

If you prefer to clean up with a large bath pouf or a loofah, you know they’re great for scrubbing your back; experts say you should either replace them every six weeks or deep clean them. To kill off the bacteria, place your pouf or loofah in a bucket that has a mild bleach and water solution. Let it soak for five minutes, and then rinse it out thoroughly and let air dry completely.

AwesomeWare Loofah Exfoliating Sponge Set

Pick up this set of six loofahs, and you’re set for months. Made from gourds, these are so eco-friendly that when you finish with them, they can be mulched or used in potting your plants, as the nutrients will help them grow.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EOvfS_0bvuoQ5B00

Buy: AwesomeWare Loofah Exfoliating Sponge Set $9.99

Goat’s Milk Soap Products to try now

When we started road-testing goat’s milk soap bars, body washes and hand soaps, our original intention was to find fragrances that appealed to her, him and them. After trying out many different scents, we concluded that fragrance doesn’t have a gender. Fragrance is so subjective that we suggest you use the aromatics that most appeal to you when it comes down to it. That being said, goat’s milk body care is a crowded field, and we found the five best brands for you to use morning and night.

1. SallyeAnder

On Sale

Based in Beacon, New York, SallyeAnder’s been making 100% hypoallergenic, eco-friendly, natural soaps and skincare since 1982. SallyeAnder’s almond goat’s milk soap is made from the happy goats at nearby Edgwick Hudson Valley Goat Farm. The gently scented handmade soap comes in a thick five-ounce square block with creamy beige, taupe and ivory striations. This soap is formulated for dry and sensitive skin using a blend of goat’s milk, French clay, and olive almond oils.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zxs7x_0bvuoQ5B00


Buy: SallyeAnder Almond Scented Goat Milk Soap $6.00

Buy: SallyeAnder Almond Scented Goat Milk Soap $8.95

2. Beekman 1802

Beekman 1802’s may be based in Sharon Springs, New York, but you can find its soaps and skincare in stores nationwide. If you find yourself in upstate New York, book a tour to visit the farm or check out the mercantile store . (“ Schitt’s Creek ” fanatics may want to visit the Rose Apothocary-themed store sooner rather than later.)  If you can’t make it to Sharon Springs anytime soon, no worries, you can still watch the goats every day via the brand’s live goat cam . Luckily, you can also shop its website. Beekman 1802 uses goat milk to make soap for babies and shave bars and soaps in various fragrances using aromatics the team grows right there on the farm. All its soaps have a vegetable soap base and are triple-milled to last a long time. Here’s a sampling of its offerings:

Beekman 1802 PURE Goat Milk Soap Body Bar

“Our top-selling soap is PURE, (it’s) our fragrance-free option because people with sensitive skin issues like to start with the purest product possible,” Ridge says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d5HPh_0bvuoQ5B00


Buy: Beekman 1802 PURE Goat Milk Soap Body Bar $15.00

Beekman 1802 Hello Sunshine After the Sun Bar

Beekman 1802 created this lavender-scented soap to combat the effects of being outside all day long under a hot summer sun. Goat’s milk is blended with soothing aloe and French clay; this combination helps prevent peeling and dry skin. If you’re an active runner, this mild 9-ounce soap will keep your skin moisturized no matter what you put it throughout on the trail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XJIXc_0bvuoQ5B00


Buy: Beekman 1802 Hello Sunshine After the Sun Bar $15.00

Beekman 1802 Sweet Grass Goat Milk Soap

Like the above soaps, Sweet Grass is available in a generous 9-ounce size. This goat’s milk soap scent of rosemary, mint and sweetgrass is very light, not overpowering. Use a washcloth and see how quickly it suds up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h7KUf_0bvuoQ5B00


Buy: Beekman 1802 Sweet Grass Goat Milk Soap $15.00

3. Zum by Indigo Wild

Based in Kansas City, MO, this small company creates candles, home cleaners, laundry detergent, body care, and of course, soaps. A word of warning, Zum by Indigo Wild’s Zum Bar goat’s milk soap has about 43 varieties of unisex scented goat’s milk soap. We say “about” because its lab, Zum Labs, frequently tests new scents for customers to try out. If the newbies are a hit, they stay in rotation. Zum’s is the most heavily scented, powered by essential oils, out of all the goat’s milk soaps that we have tried. However, like all the other goat’s milk soaps I tested, the Zum bar fragrance didn’t cling to my skin after use. Because these soaps are handmade, no two bars look alike. These goat’s milk soaps are created using a cold-pressed method and contain natural plant-derived glycerin. None of its soaps contain triclosan, phthalates or parabens.

Zum by Indigo Wild Frankincense and Myrrh Goat’s Milk Soap Bar

The frankincense and myrrh goat’s milk soap has a calming and subtly woody-spicy scent, and it gets an extra boost of hydration with a mix of coconut, olive and castor oils. The soap bar suds up quickly and turns showering a rich experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wanyl_0bvuoQ5B00


Buy: Zum by Indigo Wild Frankincense and Myrrh Goat’s Milk Soap Bar $6.25

Zum by Indigo Wild Cedar Goat’s Milk Soap Bar

If you can get seduced by a fragrance, hands down, this cedar-scented goat’s milk soap will do it. The woody, balsamic scent is reminiscent of a high-end men’s cologne. Like many other Zum by Indigo Wild goat’s milk soaps, it also contains castor, coconut and olive oils.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LZBLH_0bvuoQ5B00


Buy: Zum by Indigo Wild Cedar Goat’s Milk Soap Bar $6.25

Zum by Indigo Wild Amber Goat’s Milk Soap

Amber is one of the brand’s newest scented goat’s milk soaps and is already one of its most popular. This luxurious scented soap is warm and spicy with notes of vetiver, patchouli, cedar, lavender and bergamot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AgpJM_0bvuoQ5B00


Buy: Zum by Indigo Wild Amber Goat’s Milk Soap $6.25

4. Nature by Canus

Canadian-based Nature by Canus creates over 70 goat’s milk skincare and body care products; it has got everything from unscented baby care to scented body lotions and so much more. Its goat’s milk bar soaps have a pure vegetable base, and the company makes one million bars a month. It uses ingredients from certified sustainable sources, and it is a member of the RSPO (Round Table on Sustainable Palm Oil). It probably goes without saying that none of the brand’s products are ever tested on animals. When you purchase select Nature by Canus products from Wellth.com, your packaging is carbon neutral.

Nature by Canus Pure Vegetable Base Soap Bar-Fragrance Free

The soap base comes from a certified sustainable plantation and lacks parabens, phthalates, or ethylenediamine tetraacetic acids (EDTAs). Made without dyes or colorants, this super gentle unscented goat’s milk soap instantly suds up, bathing your skin with bubbly goodness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TWOq0_0bvuoQ5B00


Buy: Nature by Canus Veg Base Soap Bar-Fragrance Free $4.79

Buy: Nature by Canus Pure Vegetable Base Soap Bar-Fragrance Free $3.54

Nature by Canus Silky Body Wash Original Formula– Real Shea Butter

Housed in a plastic vessel whose shape is reminiscent of the classic milk bottle, this hypo-allergenic goat’s milk and shea butter body wash pairs beautifully with sensitive skin. This body wash uses essential oils to create a whispery light floral fragrance and is free of parabens, dyes and artificial colorants. A slight drop of it goes a very long way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mhOBk_0bvuoQ5B00


Buy: Nature by Canus Silky Body Wash $14.99

Buy: Nature by Canus Silky Body Wash $13.99

Nature by Canus Pure Vegetable Soap Fresh Goats Milk Original Formula

If bar soap is more your thing, this is the bar version of the above body wash. It produces dense, rich lather on par with any other bar or body wash around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m9qnK_0bvuoQ5B00


Buy: Nature by Canus Pure Goats Milk Original Formula $5.76

Buy: Nature by Canus Fresh Goats Milk $3.54

5. Nubian Heritage

Black-owned Nubian Heritage was born in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood back in 1992. The owners wanted to create skin and body care products that reflected their forebearers’ healing philosophies and cultures. Today, this cruelty-free skincare company offers a complete vegan collection and hair, skin, and body care products. When you purchase select Nubian Heritage products from Wellth.com, your packaging is carbon neutral.

Nubian Heritage Goat’s Milk & Chai Body Wash

Rose lovers will not want to get out of the shower after using Nubian Heritage’s Goat Milk & Chai body wash. Its aroma is redolent of roses and spicy chai. Made with a combination of Fair Trade shea butter and goat’s milk, this sulfate, paraben, silicone, and dye-free body wash is gentle enough for sensitive skin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rVJaq_0bvuoQ5B00


Buy: Nubian Heritage Goat’s Milk & Chai Body Wash $15.44

Buy: Nubian Heritage Goat’s Milk & Chai Body Wash $8.36

Nubian Heritage Goat’s Milk & Chai Soap, 5 oz

You can find the same formulation used in the body wash above in a thick, 5-ounce bar of soap. It suds up very quickly and leaves your skin feeling clean, moisturized and pampered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jdp2a_0bvuoQ5B00


Buy: Nubian Heritage Goat’s Milk & Chai Soap $6.03

6. Dionis

Dionis is a cruelty-free goat’s milk-based skincare company in Bucks County, PA, named after Mrs. Dionis Coffin, an Englishwoman who emigrated to  Massachusetts in 1642 and became a successful businesswoman. Her independent spirit lives on in the eponymous company named to honor her indomitable spirit. Dionis’ products use milk from locally sourced goats. Each product has been dermatologist-tested and is free of parabens and sulfates. The brand has created a Dionis goat’s milk product for almost every facet of your life.

Dionis Goat Milk Caramel Pumpkin Spice Hand Soap

Celebrate the start of pumpkin spice season with Dionis’ limited edition hand soap that lets you enjoy that caramel and pumpkin goodness every time you wash your hands. The sulfate and paraben-free goat’s milk soap also contains aloe, shea butter, and coconut oil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R1wJc_0bvuoQ5B00


Buy: Dionis Caramel Pumpkin Spice Hand Soap $9.00

Buy: Dionis Goat Milk Caramel Pumpkin Spice Hand Soap $12.95

Dionis Vanilla Bean Bath & Shower Goat Milk Crème

Vanilla is a tricky scent; it can, in turn, be cloying or chemically smelling, or even too sweet. Dionis does it just right as its vanilla-infused shower crème is warm and sexy. It’s concentrated, so a little goes a long way. For this body wash, it has added a touch of chamomile to help calm sensitive skin. Because it’s sulfate and paraben-free, you can use it every day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36fdVg_0bvuoQ5B00


Buy: Dionis Vanilla Bean Bath & Shower Crème $13.00

Buy: Dionis Vanilla Bean Bath & Shower Crème $11.87

Dionis Goat Milk & Honey Hand Soap

This hand soap smells so good; you will surely keep finding excuses to wash your hands. The scent is earthy and green with hints of forsythia. The combination of goat’s milk, shea butter, aloe vera and coconut oil leaves your hands feeling moisturized and not dry or itchy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fEhpf_0bvuoQ5B00


Buy: Dionis Goat Milk & Honey Hand Soap $9.00

Buy: Dionis Goat Milk & Honey Hand Soap $12.00

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.

Comments / 1

Related
leitesculinaria.com

Dionis Goat Milk Hand Cream Set

Because goat milk naturally contains vitamins and minerals to nourish and help retain skin moisture, this fragrant set of rich hand creams conditions and nourishes your skin without leaving a greasy residue. Perfect to keep by your kitchen sink, in your purse or desk drawer, or even as part of that next gift bag for a friend. Included in the set are five calming fragrances: Milk & Honey, Lavender Blossom, Blood Orange, Water Flower & Sea Salt, and Vanilla Bean.
LIFESTYLE
northernvirginiamag.com

Get Apple Cider Donuts and Goat Milk Soap from This Small Family Farm

Growing up on a farm in the south, Lorenzo Gibbs always thought he’d one day choose a different path in life for himself. But after some military time spent overseas, he got a different perspective on farm life that has since morphed into something bigger for his own family–and a true gem for anyone in the region who cares about organic products.
AGRICULTURE
shepherdexpress.com

Soap, Cheese and Therapy

Visiting with goat farmer, Heleene Green, I found out some interesting facts about raising goats. “Bringing the Goodness of the Country to You” is their motto. The day that I visited the goat farm, I was allowed to try my hand at milking a goat, which was a unique experience. Visitors were allowed to feed the goats Animal Crackers, pet them and watch them climb on furniture in the barn, while Heleene talked about goat farming. It was a fun and relaxing day.
AGRICULTURE
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Does Your Family Share a Bar of Soap?

Being asked random questions is one of the things I love most about about an average day and today I was asked a question that I don't think I've ever put much thought into. Tim texted us and wants to know if a husband a wife can use the same bar of soap? He said his wife thinks is beyond gross for them to share soap in the shower and he's wondering if anyone agrees with her?
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goat Milk#Sensitive Skin#Hand Soap#Bar Soap#Google#Ulta#The Science Behind Goat#Use Goat#Dkny
thedieline.com

Eddi Soap Dispensers Blend Style, Sustainablilty, and Ease

Sarah Pura and Jamison Pereira founded Eddi in 2020 when they were unable to find stylish refillable hand soap dispensers that used as little plastic as possible. They also needed to be incredibly simple to refill. Eddi’s ingenious system, designed with studio Box Clever, uses aluminum bottles that screw into...
INDUSTRY
SPY

Get Chewing on These Naturally Sweetened Xylitol Gum Brands

If you’re concerned about what you’re putting into your body, you may want to check your favorite gum label. Most gums are made from a base that contains synthetic rubbers and plastics, a thought that may leave you gagging. Furthermore, gum can be loaded up with sugars, which we all know can cause cavities and aren’t exactly good for the old bod. If you’re looking to cut back on sugar while opting for a more natural chew, the good news is that nowadays there are plenty of purer gum options out there on the market. When shopping, be sure to look...
KETO
Epicurious

The Best Soap Dispensers for Your Dishes and Your Hands

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Welcome to Coming Clean, a monthly column where writer Lauren Viera finds the best products for the toughest-to-clean parts of the kitchen. Along the way, she just might convince you (and herself) to actually enjoy this whole cleaning thing.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Walmart
Mental_Floss

What the Color of the Tag on Your Bread Bag Really Means

Many shoppers check the price tag, nutrition label, and ingredients list on a grocery item before tossing it in their shopping cart. When you're browsing the bakery section of your supermarket, there's one more part of the package worth checking: The color of the tag cinching the bread bag. According to Reader's Digest, this piece of plastic can tell you whether a loaf is freshly baked or past its prime.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

Costco Is Discontinuing These 24 Items

We all fondly remember the iconic and popular foods from Costco's past like the Cinnamon Rolls and Italian Garlic Loaves from the bakery or the Combo Pizza and Polish Dogs from the food court. The items on this list are gone but not forgotten, and it's unfortunately about to grow.
RETAIL
104.5 KDAT

Popular Grocery Store Items That Are Getting Harder to Find

The ongoing pandemic and the economic issues that have come with it continue to disrupt our lives on a daily basis. The one thing you constantly hear about lately is the 'supply chain'. A lack of employees at plants, trucking companies, and grocery stores is putting the American consumer in a real pinch. It is also creating a shortage of certain items when you go shopping at your local grocery store. Here are five more items that are either getting harder to find, or are just not in most stores right now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Z-Rock 107.7

Minnesota Caterpillar’s Coloring Predicts the Upcoming Winter

The Banded Woolly Bear Caterpillar, also known as the woolly worm or the Isabella tiger moth, is one of the most common furry caterpillars, and the easiest to find due to their orange and black coloring. According to folklore, that coloring can help predict winter weather forecasts. WeatherWorksInc.com wrote:. Folklore...
ANIMALS
SPY

SPY

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy