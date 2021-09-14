CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Wein, whose Newport Jazz Festival inspired modern music festivals, dies at 95

By By Scottie Andrew, CNN
actionnewsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerformances at the very first Newport Jazz Festival, the "grandaddy of all music festivals," took place outside because they had to -- there was no venue large enough to hold the thousands of fans clamoring to hear from future legends like Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday. George Wein created the...

