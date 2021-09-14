Report: NBA Players Will Not Be Required to Get Vaccinated

While the overwhelming majority of the NBA has already been vaccinated, the remaining few NBA players won't be forced to roll up their sleeves before next season.

The NBA will not implement a vaccine mandate for players, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Baxter Holmes.

"The NBA and NBPA continue to negotiate aspects of COVID-related protocols and procedures for the upcoming 2021-22 campaign, but the NBPA has refused to budge on whether players would be mandated to take the vaccine, sources say, and that aspect of negotiations remains a 'non-starter,'" Holmes and Wojnarowski wrote.

Approximately 85% of the league's players have already been vaccinated and anyone playing on the Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, and Brooklyn Nets will be required to get vaccinated due to local vaccine requirements in those jurisdictions.

In Toronto, anyone attending Raptors games this season will have to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine. That rule will go for both Raptors fans and employees of Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment working at Scotiabank Arena.

The league has already required any coaches, front office staff, and medical personnel who come into contact with players be fully vaccinated before the start of the season.

