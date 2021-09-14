CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

invezz.com
 7 days ago

Should you buy Las Vegas Sands shares in July as it eyes digital gaming opportunities?. Las Vegas Sands Corp's (NYSE:LVS) shares traded flat on Monday after the company revealed plans to explore opportunities in the digital gaming technologies market. The stock edged lower, just 0.70%. LVS stock is now down nearly 23% since 15th March. The decline could be an excellent…

invezz.com

SKIFT

Las Vegas Sands and Wynn Resorts Valuations Tank on Chinese Crackdown

Early Check-In Editor's Note: Early Check-In, Making Sense of the Week in Hotel Deals & Development is available exclusively for subscribers to Skift Pro. First thing every Monday morning, hospitality reporter Cameron Sperance brings readers exclusive reporting and insights into hotel deals and development, and how those trends are making an impact across the travel industry. Start your week by being smarter.
ECONOMY
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Beyond Meat, Cisco, Las Vegas Sands and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Beyond Meat (BYND) — Shares of the alternative-meat maker dipped 2.4% in premarket trading after Piper Sandler downgraded the company to an underweight rating. "Beyond is an early leader in plant-based meat, but we believe its current all-channel retail momentum lags consensus expectations," the firm said in a note to clients.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Las Vegas Sands

Mike Khouw said on CNBC's "Options Action" that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) was one of the busiest single stocks in the options space on Tuesday as it traded almost eight times its average daily options volume. Calls outpaced puts by about 3 to 1. The most active options...
STOCKS
investing.com

Wynn, Las Vegas Sands Tumble on China's Casino Crackdown

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. casino firms with exposure to Macau tumbled on Wednesday, extending a slump that started in the prior session after officials in the Asian gaming hub said they would tighten restrictions on operators. Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN ) Ltd. fell as much as 10.5% after an 11% decline...
GAMBLING
FOXBusiness

Wynn, Las Vegas Sands shares hit on China's Macau plans

China may be stacking the chips against U.S. casino giants that do a large business in Macau, signaling a tougher operating environment in the region. Shares of Wynn Resorts are on pace for the worst drop since June 2020 and Las Vegas Sands the worst since March 2020. Ticker Security...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Benzinga

Deviate To Win Episode 2: Las Vegas Sands CEO Robert Goldstein

Deviate To Win is an interview series featuring executives and investors who have won in business by taking chances and doing things a little bit differently. The podcast is hosted by Jason Ader, founder and CEO of SpringOwl Asset Management, and is produced by Benzinga. On the latest episode of...
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts dive as China mulls tighter rules for Macau casinos

Casino operator stocks with major exposure to Macau fell sharply Tuesday, including Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts and MGM Resorts, as China eyes tougher regulations. The proposed rules call for the removal of current sub-concession system, the appointment of government delegates to oversee gaming operators and the creation of an illegal deposit crime, according to a macaubusiness.com report.
LAS VEGAS, NV
reviewjournal.com

Las Vegas Sands reports losses in Macao due to border restrictions

Las Vegas Sands Corp. on Wednesday warned investors that its China subsidiary operating in the Macao market suffered losses in July and August because of border restrictions imposed by the government. In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Wednesday, the company said, "Tighter border restrictions were implemented in Macao affecting...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sportico

DraftKings Makes Takeover Bid for Entain

DraftKings has made an acquisition offer for Entain, the European sports betting operator said in a statement on Tuesday. Should a sale occur, DraftKings would dramatically increase its overseas presence as sports betting continues to expand in the U.S. and overseas. Though specific terms weren't mentioned, CNBC reported Tuesday that the Boston-based company is making a $20 billion cash and stock offer. A representative for DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) confirmed that a proposal has been sent to Entain but added, "Under the U.K. Takeover Code, we cannot provide any further comment at this time." Entain (LSE: ENT) shares were up nearly 20% on the London Stock Exchange on the news. In January, Entain rejected a roughly $11 billion takeover offer from MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM), saying the all-stock offer undervalued the company. Last month, Entain CEO Jette Nygaard-Andersen declined to comment on the status of talks with MGM or any other company. Entain's sportsbook brands include Ladbrokes, Coral and bwin. In the U.S., it is a 50-50 partner in BetMGM, alongside MGM. (This story has been updated with details of the offer in the first paragraph and a statement from DraftKings and information on Entain's stock price in the second.)
GAMBLING
Street.Com

Premarket Movers Wednesday - Wynn, Microsoft, Las Vegas Sands, Apple

Stocks moving in premarket trading Wednesday include Wynn Resorts, Microsoft, Las Vegas Sands and Apple. Wall Street futures bumped higher Wednesday in cautious trading as slowing domestic inflation and weaker growth in China added to global market uncertainty. Here are some of the top movers in premarket trading Wednesday. 1....
STOCKS
invezz.com

Ethereum price prediction as the VIX index spikes

Ethereum tumbled to the lowest level since August on Monday. The decline coincided with a sharp jump of VIX index. The cup and handle pattern points to a comeback. Ethereum (ETH/USD) price pared back some of the earlier losses on Tuesday morning as fears of contagion eased. The coin rose to $3,000, which was higher than Monday's low of $2,802. It has a market capitalization of more than $355 billion, making it the second-biggest cryptocurrency in the world.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
MarketWatch

Digital freight platform Transfix to go public via merger with SPAC

Transfix Inc., a digital freight platform, said Tuesday it is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation G Squared Ascend I in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, leaving Transfix with about $375 million of cash to accelerate growth plans. Combined with a $50 million revolving credit facility from MidCap Financial agreed in May, the company will have about $400 million in liquidity to be invested in product innovation and technology. The new company will list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the new ticker 'TF.' Transfix Chief Executive Lily Shen and co-Founder and Chairman Drew McElroy will remain in their roles. Transfix, which works with some Fortune 500 companies, as well as with mid- and small-sized shippers, grew revenue by 40% in 2020.
INDUSTRY

