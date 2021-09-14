CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

New Relic survey finds that adoption of observability is surging - why and what next?

By Phil Wainewright
diginomica.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdoption of observability is surging, according to the results of a new survey published today by observability vendor New Relic. Not exactly surprising, huh? Nevertheless the scale of change recorded by this online survey of 1,300 IT decision makers across North America, Europe and Asia is testament to the rapid rise of observability. Three-quarters of respondents expect to increase their observability spend in the next year, a quarter "significantly," while 50% are in the process of implementing an observability practice, for completion within the next year.

diginomica.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

New Relic Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Global Research on Observability

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2021-- New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, released the findings of its 2021 Observability Forecast. The survey of nearly 1,300 software engineers, developers and IT leaders uncovered that while 90% of respondents believe observability is important and strategic to their business—and 94% believe it to be strategic to their role—just 26% noted mature observability practices within their business. Recognizing the importance of closing that gap, 81% of C-Suite executives expect to increase their observability budget in the coming year with 20% expecting budgets to increase significantly.
SOFTWARE
TravelDailyNews.com

Be flexible, creative and find new ways to facilitate networking says ABPCO survey

A delegate confidence survey conducted by Bramcote International and the Association of British Professional Conference Organisers (ABPCO) amongst 350 association conference attendees has highlighted their confidence and attitudes towards attending future events. Key findings included. An overwhelming 93% of respondents miss the networking, social interaction, and meeting people. 47% of...
wpguynews.com

Easily Connect New Relic (for Free!) with WPMU DEV Hosted WordPress Sites

Use New Relic with WPMU DEV hosting to identify and quickly tackle any performance issues on your WordPress site. New Relic is a service that hones in on performance and availability monitoring for WordPress. And one of the best perks about it is — it’s free!. With New Relic, you...
COMPUTERS
diginomica.com

Welcome to Confluent - understanding ‘data in motion’

Created inside LinkedIn a decade ago, and spun out as an independent business in 2014, Confluent has since scaled to become a multi-million dollar company and also had a very successful IPO earlier this year. Built on one of the industry's most successful open source projects - Apache Kafka -...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Engineering#Observability#Real Time Data#New Relic By#Cite Research#Svp Corporate Marketing#New Relic#Digital#Kubernetes
diginomica.com

Data in motion is headlining in the golden age of customer experience

The last eighteen months has seen unprecedented challenges and radical innovation. This is no less true for CxOs for whom the crisis has turbo-powered digital transformation and fundamentally changed how they interact with customers. Gone are the days of batch updates and outdated stock inventory. Now, it's about leveraging real-time...
TECHNOLOGY
diginomica.com

Salesforce updates its automation tools with RPA, document scanning and low-code for industries

The drumbeat of pre-Dreamforce announcements from Salesforce continues today with a trio of workflow automation tools. There's a new MuleSoft RPA offering, due to ship next year, based on the recent acquisition of German RPA specialist Servicetrace. Available in pilot, Einstein Document Reader is a machine learning tool that reads data from documents such as driving licenses and I-9 employment eligibility forms. Finally, Digital Process Automation today brings together several existing components so that organizations across industries from financial service and healthcare to telecoms and public sector can build branded digital experiences without the need to write code.
SOFTWARE
enterprisersproject.com

Monitoring vs. observability: What's the difference in DevOps?

As software delivery becomes more complex and organizations work to scale their DevOps transformations, the need for observability increases. While observability plays an important role in any DevOps journey, it is often confused with monitoring. Although both are typically discussed in the same context, they are not one and the same.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
TravelDailyNews.com

New survey finds nearly 50% of hospitality workers consider switching jobs for better workplace technology

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - A new survey examining hospitality employees’ satisfaction with their company’s current walkie-talkie radios has found close to 50% of workers would consider quitting their jobs for better, safer workplace communication technology. The survey, conducted by Relay, the voice-first communications platform for frontline workers, finds that approximately one in three respondents considers the need to upgrade workplace communications such a priority, they would contemplate leaving their current company immediately.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

AppDirect Survey Finds SMBs Are Accelerating SaaS Adoption, See Greatest ROI Working with a Technology Advisor

New study reveals most SMBs use five or more SaaS applications, while a majority face challenges using new cloud-based solutions. A new study released today by AppDirect, the leading subscription commerce platform company, found that more small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are using SaaS than ever before. In fact, the “AppDirect Small Business Software Trends Report 2021” found that 45 percent of SMBs have most or all of their business software based in the cloud, compared to just 24 percent in 2017. At the same time, SMBs are facing more difficulties with their cloud-based applications, such as migration and maintenance issues. To overcome these, an increasing number of SMBs, almost 48 percent, are turning to outside professionals, including technology advisors—such as consultants, channel partners, and telecom agents—and ISP / telecom services providers.
SOFTWARE
diginomica.com

How the growing cloud economy is creating jobs and fueling innovation

It happened after the Great Depression. It happened after World War II. And it will happen again in the wake of an unprecedented global pandemic. Over the next several years, we will see a massive upsurge in global economic growth and innovation. The move to an all-digital, work-anywhere world will only accelerate, creating fertile ground for businesses to blossom and new roles to emerge.
TECHNOLOGY
diginomica.com

Meet the post-AI consumer, says Salesforce's Mathew Sweezey

AI is nearly always talked about today from a business perspective, less so from a consumer one. That needs to change, according to Mathew Sweezey, Director of Market Strategy at Salesforce in a session at the recent MAICON (Marketing AI Conference) event called The Post AI Consumer. Sweezey’s day job...
SOFTWARE
Sourcing Journal

Kornit Ties Digital Textile Tech to Environmental Goals

Kornit technology enables sustainable production on demand, which eliminates overproduction of apparel and textiles, the company noted. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
The Independent

Food supplies could be hit by CO2 shortage in days, warns Iceland boss

Food supply shortages could happen in the “coming days and weeks” if the carbon dioxide issue continues, a supermarket boss has warned.Richard Walker managing director of Iceland said Christmas food supplies could be impacted by a reduced supply of the gas – but stressed that the damage could be felt much sooner.Meanwhile, trade body leaders have called on the Government to “urgently ensure adequate supplies” of carbon dioxide to keep food production going.“This is no longer about whether or not Christmas will be okay, it’s about keeping the wheels turning and the lights on so we can actually...
GAS PRICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy