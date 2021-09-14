New Relic survey finds that adoption of observability is surging - why and what next?
Adoption of observability is surging, according to the results of a new survey published today by observability vendor New Relic. Not exactly surprising, huh? Nevertheless the scale of change recorded by this online survey of 1,300 IT decision makers across North America, Europe and Asia is testament to the rapid rise of observability. Three-quarters of respondents expect to increase their observability spend in the next year, a quarter "significantly," while 50% are in the process of implementing an observability practice, for completion within the next year.diginomica.com
