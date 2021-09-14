The Best Online Learning Platforms of 2021

An overview of online learning techniques, focusing on those that are most effective for the practitioner. In this blog post, I will take a deep dive into the topic of online learning — a very popular research area within the deep learning community. Like many research topics in deep learning, online learning has wide applications in the industrial setting. Namely, the scenario in which data becomes sequentially available to a learner is very common; see examples such as dynamic e-commerce recommendations, on-device learning scenarios, or even federated learning as examples where the full dataset might not be all available at the same time. My goal is to tackle the topic of online learning from the viewpoint of a practitioner, answering questions such as:

