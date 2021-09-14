CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Online Learning Platforms of 2021

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re an inquisitive soul that loves to learn, online learning platforms are a fantastic option for those with busy schedules. Whether you’re looking to further hone your creative writing skills or learn how to code using HTML, you can do so at your own pace from the comfort of your home. However, these platforms offer a wide range of individual courses and features. How do you even begin to narrow down this gargantuan pool of learning opportunities? Don’t worry, we’ve done all the research for you.

itechpost.com

How Online Learning Apps are Revolutionizing Education

There's an app for everything these days: food, grocery, cosmetic care, shopping, transport, and banking. Apps make our lives so much easier than it's difficult to imagine a day without them. Furthermore, applications implement into the field of education. With the growth of the corporate and business sectors, the conventional learning approach is changing. The present generation is tech-savvy, whether in schools or the workplace, and even institutes are using intelligent technologies to impart education. We are increasingly transitioning from conventional modes of learning to E-learning, namely M-learning, because the ease of mobile apps is enjoyed by everybody, from students to employers.
EDUCATION
TechRadar

Best online courses and online class sites of 2021

Click the links below to go to the provider's website:. Long gone are the days of having to attend a college to take a class. Now, with available learning platforms, through the use of video streaming, there are a wide variety of skills that can be learned from the comfort of your abode.
EDUCATION
fox42kptm.com

Grab your computer and learn: It's National Online Learning Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Online Learning Day is September 15, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The day celebrates the advantages of learning online and the potential education has with the ability to use technology, said the website. With ever-evolving technology, education can be more manageable and fun, said the website. "The...
EDUCATION
Santa Clarita Radio

Online Learning Is Now A Staple For People Of All Ages

It wasn’t all that long ago that people would never have done learning online. Now, everyone from children through seniors can learn effectively online. If you haven’t thought about learning online, it’s never too early to start. Here are some ways you might learn online, no matter what your age.
INTERNET
sacramentosun.com

Nationlearn.com's holistic learning platform upgrade skills

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI/SRV Media): Nationlearns.com is an ed-tech Learning Platform where you learn Various Skills for life, Wellbeing, Finance, and others Through videos and articles and also connect with various Mentors, Teachers and financial Service Providers in your city and area Listed on the website and Nation learns application, Nation learns is build to share knowledge and skills in every Stream, however, our main focus right now is to eradicate financial illiteracy resulting into effective money management.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

The Top 7 Websites to Learn Web Development Online

Web development has become one of the most critical skills in today's economy. That's because, behind every mouse click, there's a computer program that's making things happen. However, learning to code is neither easy nor effortless. In fact, it requires the mastery of complex tools, frameworks, and languages wherein every...
INTERNET
towardsdatascience.com

A Broad and Practical Exposition of Online Learning Techniques

An overview of online learning techniques, focusing on those that are most effective for the practitioner. In this blog post, I will take a deep dive into the topic of online learning — a very popular research area within the deep learning community. Like many research topics in deep learning, online learning has wide applications in the industrial setting. Namely, the scenario in which data becomes sequentially available to a learner is very common; see examples such as dynamic e-commerce recommendations, on-device learning scenarios, or even federated learning as examples where the full dataset might not be all available at the same time. My goal is to tackle the topic of online learning from the viewpoint of a practitioner, answering questions such as:
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

The 6 Best Websites to Learn SEO

With everything now online, social media marketing is fast becoming the most preferred marketing method globally. Just having great content is no longer enough if you can't back it up with robust SEO strategies. Good social media marketing practices rely heavily on the right use of SEO. That's because when...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Free online courses to help you learn new skills and advance your career

Learning new skills, exploring new subjects, and tackling new material brings many rewards, including increased self-confidence, new career opportunities, and a sense of satisfaction. During the height of the pandemic in 2020, many adults took advantage of their newfound free time to learn something new. With traditional classrooms closed, more...
EDUCATION
Creative Bloq

The best online poster maker in 2021

The best online poster makers can be extremely useful for all kinds of work. Chances are that even if you're not a designer, at some point you’ll want to mock something up to market your work or an event if you can’t afford to pay someone else to do it.
TECHNOLOGY
tucsonpost.com

Narrowing gender gap in online learning in India: Coursera

New Delhi [India], Sep 16 (ANI): Women in India are learning online at higher rates compared to pre-pandemic, representing 44 per cent of new learners in 2021, up from 37 per cent in 2019, according to Coursera data. With 4.8 million registered women learners, India ranks second worldwide for the...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Akamai Launches New, on-Demand Learning Platform for Customers

Free, self-directed online resource features flexible learning paths and hands-on product labs to foster rapid product mastery. Akamai Technologies, the world’s most trusted solution for protecting and delivering digital experiences, today announces the launch of Learn Akamai, a free, on-demand learning platform designed to help customers achieve the full value of Akamai solutions, quickly and easily.
SOFTWARE
inavateonthenet.net

Exertis launches learning platform for Microsoft Teams

AV distributor Exertis has announced its partnership with Boxlight, provider of online, self-paced professional development courses around MS Teams. Boxlight products are designed to help students learn more effectively and develop the essential skills they need for success. A specialist provider in this field, Boxlight offers CPD-certified course content that...
COMPUTERS
BBC

Canva: Australian online design platform valued at $40bn

Australian graphic design business Canva has become one of the world's biggest privately-owned companies after being valued at $40bn (£29bn). The online design platform said it had grown during the pandemic as more customers worked from home. It has revealed a fresh $200m round of private equity investment - more...
ECONOMY
districtadministration.com

Online learning is an oasis in K-12 STEM deserts

The global pandemic that has disproportionally affected low-income and minority families has exposed vast inequities in our society. As educators work to eliminate these injustices in their communities, one problem that shouldn’t be overlooked is the existence of “STEM deserts” within some school systems. Studies have revealed that students in...
EDUCATION
Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Commentary: Libraries and online learning are an overdue pairing

Over the past year, you or someone you know has probably attended school or college classes conducted over the internet. Online learning, sometimes called distance learning or remote learning, is not new — people have been using their desktop computers, laptops, tablets and smartphones to access learning content for years. However, the pandemic has separated learners from their classrooms in an unprecedented way. For many of us, including librarians, this sudden change pushed us out of our comfort zones and we had to adapt to this “new normal” whether we liked it or not.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
SDTimes.com

Data is leaking as employees leave in “Great Resignation”

New data shows a direct correlation between resignations, departing employees, and data exposure events. This is of particular interest to organizations currently as companies experience what’s been called “the Great Resignation.” As employees leave their companies, they oftentimes — intentionally or otherwise — take valuable source code, patent applications, and customer lists with them.
BUSINESS

