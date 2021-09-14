CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Increasing Diversity In Cancer Clinical Trials

thejerseytomatopress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NAPSI)—There’s good news, bad news and better news about combating cancer in America these days. The good news is there’s been an overall decline in U.S. cancer deaths since 1991. The bad news is not all patients have benefited equally from advances in prevention, early detection and precision medicine. One...



Columbia University

Columbia University and Pfizer to Establish Clinical Trials Diversity Initiative

Columbia University Irving Medical Center, its Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Pfizer Inc. have established the Columbia-Pfizer Clinical Trials Diversity Initiative, with the aim of reducing health disparities by increasing the participation of underrepresented minorities in clinical trials and enhancing the diversity of clinical researchers. Pfizer will provide a...
PFIZER
healthday.com

Increased Risk of Cancers for Firefighters at WTC on 9/11

FRIDAY, Sept. 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Firefighters who worked at the World Trade Center (WTC) on Sept. 9, 2001 (9/11) have higher rates of all cancers, prostate cancer, and thyroid cancer, according to a study published online Sept. 10 in Occupational & Environmental Medicine. Mayris P. Webber, Dr.P.H., M.P.H.,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
thebossmagazine.com

BioNTech Cancer Treatment Moves to Human Trials

MRNA cocktail reduced tumors in mice with great success After developing the mRNA technology behind the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, BioNTech might have a breakthrough cancer treatment. An mRNA cocktail is moving to human trials... mRNA cocktail reduced tumors in mice with great success. After developing the mRNA technology behind the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH


Changing Cancer Research To Increase Equity

(NAPSMI)—Overall, cancer deaths in America have fallen in the last several decades, but not everyone has benefited equally from advances in cancer prevention, detection and treatment. Black people have the highest death rate and shortest survival of any racial and ethnic group in the US for most forms cancer. Additionally, FDA data show that only 4 percent of cancer clinical trial participants are Black.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 pandemic significantly reduced lung cancer clinical trial enrollment

Enrollment in lung cancer clinical trials declined 43% during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to research presented today at the IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer. To assess the impact COVID-19 had on 171 lung cancer clinical trials, the IASLC collected monthly enrollment data and issued a 64-question survey to international clinical trial sites, which included government and regulatory agencies, industry sponsors, and investigators from 45 countries.
MEMPHIS, TN
physiciansweekly.com

Women May Be Underrepresented in Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials

The proportion of women in randomized clinical trials (RCTs) for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) was lower than the proportion of women in the U.S. and European population with AD, a systematic review and meta-analysis found. In addition, few Alzheimer’s RCTS reported sex-stratified results, according to Maria Teresa Ferretti, PhD, of the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Worcester Business Journal

Boston Scientific cancer treatment shown to be effective in clinical trial

Marlborough medical device manufacturer Boston Scientific Corp. announced Monday a clinical trial for its TheraSphere cancer treatment successfully met both of its primary endpoints. The trial demonstrated the treatment was both safe and effective for patients with colorectal cancer, which affects 1.9 million people each year, according to the press...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Medscape News

NHS to Trial Galleri Cancer Blood Test

The NHS is to recruit tens of thousands of people to take part in a trial of a blood test that aims to detect more than 50 types of cancer before symptoms appear. The Galleri test works by finding cell-free DNA (cfDNA) that leaks from tumours into the bloodstream. The results can point to where in the body the cancer is coming from.
CANCER
wvtm13.com

A new treatment for COVID-19 is in clinical trials

A new treatment for COVID-19 is in the works. Dr. Linda Gorgos, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, is heading the trial for the experimental antiviral drug called Molnupiravir. She says the medication shuts the virus down so that it cannot replicate or make copies of itself. "The idea is that...
SANTA FE, NM
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Considering ivermectin? Enroll in clinical trial

Nearly every major medical organization has warned against self-medicating with ivermectin, a deworming drug with both veterinary and human medical uses, to treat COVID-19. Nevertheless, there remains a persistent belief, particularly on social media, in this drug's curative properties. Credible medical research does not currently support a benefit. But if you're still thinking about giving it a try, please consider a far safer alternative: enrolling in a clinical trial evaluating the effectiveness of ivermectin against the coronavirus.
INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

FDA Vaccine Head Sees Promise in Covid-19 Trial Diversity

Record-breaking minority recruitment for Covid-19 vaccine trials may set an example for other drug manufacturers to diversify their own clinical trials, according to the top U.S. vaccine regulator. Of those participating in studies for the vaccines by Pfizer Inc., Moderna Inc., and Johnson & Johnson, about 10% identified as Black,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
mskcc.org

International Clinical Trial Delivers Promising Results of HER2-Targeted Therapy for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

New data from researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) and featured at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 highlights a promising new treatment for individuals with HER2-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The phase II multicenter, international DESTINY-Lung01 trial found that trastuzumab deruxtecan, a HER2 antibody-drug conjugate, in patients with HER2-mutant NSCLC demonstrated robust and durable anticancer activity. Trial findings were presented during the virtual ESMO Congress 2021 meeting on September 18 by MSK’s Bob Li, MD, PhD, MPH, first author and principal investigator; Physician Ambassador to China and Asia-Pacific; and Chief Scientific Officer, MSK Direct.
CANCER
TheAtlantaVoice

Ongoing Clinical Trials Will Decide Whether (or Not) Ivermectin Is Safe, Effective for COVID-19

Studies on whether ivermectin is beneficial in treating COVID-19 patients haven’t been conclusive, and health officials have warned people not to self-medicate. But multiple large trials are continuing to assess the antiparasitic drug. Yet, Sen. Rand Paul reportedly said researchers were “unwilling to objectively study” it because of “hatred” for Donald Trump. He later acknowledged studies are being done. Here we […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
washingtoninformer.com

New HIV Vaccine Clinical Trial Gets Underway

A new HIV clinical trial is to be launched this month. George Washington University is partnering with International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI) and Moderna, along with other universities and organizations to create a vaccine for HIV. The trial will be starting its first phase and is anticipated to take years to develop a vaccine.
SCIENCE
CBS Austin

Little boy battling cancer is first from El Paso to undergo clinical trial therapy

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Some may be shocked to learn that only four percent of funding for cancer goes to pediatric cancer. There’s a young boy in El Paso who is fighting the battle of his life and has been chosen to take part in a trial treatment in hopes of saving not just his life but the life of countless other children too.
EL PASO, TX
Cancer Health

Treating Blood Cancers

It’s a specialty that focuses on cancers that derive from the blood and the lymphatic system. We’re generally talking about leukemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma and diseases that lead up to them. The specialty is broad. It includes people who treat with medicines and people who do cellular and bone marrow transplants. Clinicians often care for patients and also do research.
CANCER
Newswise

How the Pandemic Has Changed Clinical Trials

Newswise — Rutgers has pioneered a decentralized approach to clinical trials that is allowing researchers to accelerate the pace of finding cures, recruit lower-income and underrepresented populations that were previously unable to engage in clinical trials and broaden the studies’ geographic coverage, allowing for more diverse participants and, ultimately, better scientific outcomes.
PUBLIC HEALTH

