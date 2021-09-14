Increasing Diversity In Cancer Clinical Trials

New data from researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) and featured at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 highlights a promising new treatment for individuals with HER2-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The phase II multicenter, international DESTINY-Lung01 trial found that trastuzumab deruxtecan, a HER2 antibody-drug conjugate, in patients with HER2-mutant NSCLC demonstrated robust and durable anticancer activity. Trial findings were presented during the virtual ESMO Congress 2021 meeting on September 18 by MSK’s Bob Li, MD, PhD, MPH, first author and principal investigator; Physician Ambassador to China and Asia-Pacific; and Chief Scientific Officer, MSK Direct.
