Ren & Stimpy now confirmed for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

By Sickr
My Nintendo News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe all-star cast for the forthcoming Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl seems to be coming along rather nicely with a wide range of classic characters. The latest duo announced for the frantic brawler is 90’s comedic characters the loveable, Ren & Stimpy. The official Twitter account has confirmed their inclusion this afternoon and have also released a short 4 minute introduction video along with some screenshots. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is due out on the Nintendo Switch on 5th October.

mynintendonews.com

dexerto.com

Smash community shocked at All-Star Brawl addition of Melee wavedashing

The Smash Bros community was shocked when new gameplay of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl showed the inclusion of Melee mechanics, like wavedashing and wavelanding. When All-Star Brawl was announced, Smash Bros fans were delighted to see that it would be following in the footsteps of the Smash Bros franchise. The game has many structural similarities to the Smash titles, as it’s a platformer with many maps that looked similar to popular ones in Smash like Battlefield and Final Destination.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl leaks reveal third Avatar character joining roster

A new leak shows Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, the Smash Bros-inspired fighting game, is adding a third Avatar character in Toph, the blind earth bender. Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the most revered cartoons in Nickelodeon history. On September 2, it was revealed that both Avatar’s Aang and Korra would be additions to the All-Star Brawl roster.
COMICS
Game Informer Online

Explore Spongebob Squarepants' Sandy Cheeks Moveset In Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Gamemill Entertainment has released a video showcasing the abilities of one of the fighters in the game from the Spongebob Squarepants universe, Sandy Cheeks! If you're familiar with the squirrel scientist from Texas, she's here to kick some other licensed tail in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. The brawl arrives this fall, but you can take an extensive look at Sandy Cheeks' moveset in this video below. Many comparisons to Super Smash. Bros are inevitable here, including ones related to basic and special abilities. All we need are some wavedashing Nicktoons in this world...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Receives CatDog Character Showcase, Game’s Release Date Set For October 5th

GameMill Entertainment has published a new trailer for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl spotlighting one of its many playable fighters. The latest trailer puts a spotlight on CatDog from CatDog, where developer Thaddeus Crews explains the various moves and mechanics they use in the game. The game’s official Twitter account and Nintendo store page have also updated the release date to October 5th 2021, although the trailer still uses the Fall 2021 window.
COMICS
My Nintendo News

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is coming to multiple platforms, including the Nintendo Switch

To say that Nickelodeon fans are getting video games would be an understatement. SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off released on the Nintendo Switch earlier this year, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is coming soon. Well, earlier today, yet another Nickelodeon-related video game had been announced. THQ Nordic has announced SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic...
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ to Stream on Disney Plus on ‘Disney Plus Day’ in November

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings” from Marvel Studios will hit Disney Plus on Nov. 12 — along with a slew of other new content — as part of a celebration of the two-year anniversary of the streamer’s launch. The first Disney Plus Day marks the date the streaming service first bowed in 2019 in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands. Additional content set to debut Nov. 12 on Disney Plus worldwide includes film “Jungle Cruise,” starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, available to all subscribers (after being available under its $30 early-access pricing); the premiere of Disney Plus original...
MOVIES
