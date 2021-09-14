Ren & Stimpy now confirmed for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
The all-star cast for the forthcoming Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl seems to be coming along rather nicely with a wide range of classic characters. The latest duo announced for the frantic brawler is 90’s comedic characters the loveable, Ren & Stimpy. The official Twitter account has confirmed their inclusion this afternoon and have also released a short 4 minute introduction video along with some screenshots. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is due out on the Nintendo Switch on 5th October.mynintendonews.com
