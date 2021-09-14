CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clermont, GA

Mother reunites with daughter kidnapped 14 years ago

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22swCf_0bvuhHHF00

A mother and her daughter are finally back together after being apart for 14 years.

Jacqueline Hernandez had been kidnapped from her home in 2007 when she was only six years old, WFTV reported. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Hernandez had been taken by her father, Pablo Hernandez.

But earlier this month, Angelica Vences-Salgado received a call through social media from Hernandez. During the encounter, the caller said she was Vences-Salgado’s missing daughter and that she was in Mexico. She said she wanted to meet Vences-Salgado at a port of entry on the Texas border.

Vences-Salgado contacted Clermont police to report the call.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement worked with Clermont police to investigate Hernandez’s claim, WFTV reported.

The authorities found out that both women were at the point of entry on Friday, and were able to confirm that Hernandez was Vences-Salgado’s missing daughter.

“This is a prime example of what can be accomplished when multiple law enforcement agencies and their respective communities work together and maintain open lines of communication,” Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway said in a news release. “In this case, several agencies in different counties and states across the nation were able to create a force multiplier, and aid in returning the victim with her mother after 14 years.”

Police did not say where Hernandez has been for the past 14 years.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGAU

Drive-thru shooting at Florida Wendy’s leaves 3 dead

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — An argument in a south Florida drive-thru erupted in gunfire early Tuesday, leaving three people dead, police confirmed. The shooting occurred shortly before 1 a.m. EDT at a Wendy’s restaurant in Hallandale Beach, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale, WTVJ reported. “There was some type of altercation...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
WGAU

Woman found dead in freezer was ex-LA sheriff's detective

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — An 87-year-old woman found dead inside a freezer in the garage of her Southern California home was a retired homicide detective with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, authorities said Tuesday. Miriam E. Travis retired as a detective sergeant in 1990 after 27 years with...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WGAU

Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim

NORTH PORT, Fla. — (AP) — Gabby Petito was killed by another person, a coroner concluded while also confirming that the human remains found recently at a Wyoming national park were those of the 22-year-old woman who disappeared months after she set out on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend, the FBI said Tuesday.
NORTH PORT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Clermont, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WGAU

German police arrest suspect after highway bus incident

BERLIN — (AP) — A section of highway in southern Germany was closed Tuesday because of an incident involving an apparently armed passenger on a bus. Police later said they arrested the suspect. Apart from the passenger, only the two drivers were still on board the vehicle Tuesday evening, the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
11K+
Followers
30K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy