Oakland’s pro soccer team fills 10th Street with hometown food trucks
In a time when the city’s professional sports landscape is looking increasingly grim, the Oakland Roots, a lower-division professional soccer club, has provided a refreshing “Oakland first” attitude it tries to embody in every aspect of game day. Perhaps most obviously — outside of the colorful oak tree crest — the Roots are committed to using local food vendors instead of a big corporate concessionaire.oaklandside.org
Comments / 0