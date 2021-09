Keir Starmer went to the Trades Union Congress this week and promised full employment rights from day one in work. Twenty-eight years ago, John Smith did the same. I remember it because I was trying to “doorstep” him with a BBC camera crew – trying to catch him as he went into the TUC to ask him if he was prepared to defy the unions by cutting their power in the party.I didn’t succeed: Smith dashed into the building ignoring my question – he apologised for “dodging” me later, after he had succeeded in getting his plans for “one member,...

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO