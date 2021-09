Hi everyone, Tori here from Fraiche Nutrition. With back to school officially here, I thought I would share a healthy granola bar recipe (these ones are also vegan) that kids love but more importantly that they’re allowed to bring to school. With all of the different food allergies out there these days you’d be surprised about what the kids are and aren’t allowed to pack in their lunch kits. So, I came up with these chocolate cherry oat bars that Charlie loooooves!!! The chocolate mixed with the tart cherries is the perfect kick for your sweet tooth. Oh and you can pack these in your bag too and you won’t feel guilty about a healthy indulgence … these ones DEFINITELY aren’t just for the kids (but they’re kid friendly)!

