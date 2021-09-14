CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon boosts pay, targets 125,000 hires amid labor shortage

By Giles Turner and Matt Day, Bloomberg News
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon.com Inc. boosted pay as it looks to hire 125,000 warehouse and shipping workers amid a tight U.S. labor market. The e-commerce giant said starting wages for open jobs in logistics average $18 an hour, or 20% more than the $15-an-hour base pay the company set back in 2018, with signing bonuses of as much as $3,000 in some locations. Earlier this month, Amazon pledged to hire 40,000 people to fill corporate and tech roles.

CNN

Amazon will hire 125,000 workers, dangling $3,000 bonuses for some jobs

New York (CNN Business) — Amazon plans to hire 125,000 permanent warehouse and logistics workers in the United States ahead of the holiday shopping stretch, pledging higher wages, new benefits and sign-on bonuses for some of the jobs to draw staff in a tight labor market. Amazon (AMZN) said Tuesday...
BUSINESS
cheddar.com

Amazon Hopes to Entice New Hires in Tight Labor Market With Higher Pay, More Benefits

An Amazon truck drives in in Philadelphia, Friday, April 30, 2021. Amazon wants to hire 125,000 delivery and warehouse workers and said Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 that it is paying new hires an average of $18 an hour in a tight job market as more people shop online. The company is also offering pay sign-on bonuses of $3,000 in some parts of the country. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

Amazon Increases Employee Pay Rate Amid Major Hiring Spree

Amazon is hiking its employee pay rate as it embarks on a major hiring spree ahead of the holiday season. The company is adding 125,000 warehouse workers, Amazon announced on Tuesday. Some of them will make up to $22.50 an hour. Amazon has also increased its average starting wage for...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

How Much Do Amazon Workers Get Paid? Plans to Hire 125,000 Workers

Amazon is one of the biggest marketplaces in the world and one of the most common places we shop online. Its stock has increased every year, and the company adds to the variety of products it sells. However, the success of the global e-commerce company has a lot to do with its employees. Whether it’s shipping workers, drivers, corporate, or others, the employees have made it possible for consumers to receive products within a day or less—something that many postal services might not even be capable of.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Amazon plans to hire 125,000 transportation and warehouse roles in the US, paying up to $22.50 an hour

Amazon announced on Tuesday that it was planning to hire 125,000 transportation and warehouse roles across the US, with some recruits getting sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000. Amazon said in a press release that the roles would pay an average starting wage of more than $18 an hour, and that some roles paid $22.50 an hour. The company's minimum wage in the US is $15 an hour.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Amazon looks to hire 125,000 new workers, surpassing 1 million employees

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Amazon is going on a major hiring spree. The retailer announced Tuesday it’s looking to fill 125,000 jobs in its fulfillment and transportation divisions. The news comes just under two weeks after Amazon announced plans to fill 40,000 corporate and tech jobs across 220 locations in the U.S.
BUSINESS

