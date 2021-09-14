CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard Stern slams Joe Rogan, tells skeptics to get vaccinated or leave the country

By Christie D'Zurilla, Los Angeles Times
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Howard Stern has had it with COVID-19 vaccine skeptics, and all the hate mail in the world isn’t going to change his mind. And he’s ticked at popular podcast host Joe Rogan for supporting what he called anti-vax “nonsense.”. At issue for Stern was Rogan’s use of...

citywatchla.com

Howard Stern just said what everyone is thinking about unvaccinated people

But his contempt for other hosts that have ridiculed the coronavirus vaccine only to die of COVID – and their idiotic followers who’ve been using medicine meant for pigs and horses on themselves instead of just getting a vaccine. With hospitals nationwide clogged up with unvaccinated COVID patients, forcing patients...
HEALTH
Vanity Fair

Pope Francis Tells Vaccine Skeptics to Stop Being Idiots and Get Their Shots

Eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are feeling deeply frustrated. Frustrated that life still isn’t back to normal. Frustrated that they still can’t plan for the future. And frustrated, mostly, with the individuals in this country who still, even after the deaths of more than 666,000 people in the United States, won’t take the virus seriously or do the one thing that we know will help stop it in its tracks, i.e. get vaccinated. And we don’t mean frustrated in the way where you’re like, Oh, that’s kind of annoying but what are you gonna do? But wherein you want to grab these people by the shoulders and yell, “Christ on a crutch, what the hell is wrong with you?!” and then tape their mouths shut when they start talking about how they are still doing their “research” into the vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

Howard Stern Mocks Joe Rogan For Taking Deworming Meds, Rips Anti-Vaxxers

Radio icon Howard Stern tore into podcasting vaccine skeptic Joe Rogan for taking a deworming medication once he became sick with COVID-19. “I heard Joe Rogan was saying ‘What are you busting my balls [for]? I took horse dewormer and a doctor gave it to me,’” Stern said on Monday. “Well, a doctor would also give you a vaccine so why take horse dewormer?”
SCIENCE
washingtonnewsday.com

After slamming unvaccinated “imbeciles” for overcrowding hospitals, Howard Stern received praise on Twitter.

Howard Stern Praised On Twitter After Slamming Unvaccinated ‘Imbeciles’ For Overwhelming Hospitals. Howard Stern, a radio talk show personality, has received applause on Twitter for his rant about those who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine. On his SiriusXM show on Tuesday, Stern expressed his dissatisfaction with folks who are...
SCIENCE
Howard Stern
Joe Rogan
New Haven Register

Howard Stern to 'Imbecile' Anti-Vaxxers: 'Go F-k Yourself'

Howard Stern slammed anti-vaxxers Tuesday on his Sirius XM radio show, telling them to “go fuck yourself” for refusing to take the vaccine and clogging up the hospitals. “When are we gonna stop putting up with the idiots in this country and just say it’s mandatory to get vaccinated? Fuck ’em. Fuck their freedom,” Stern said. “I want my freedom to live. I want to get out of the house already. I want to go next door and play chess. I want to go take some pictures.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Howard Stern blasts ‘idiot’ Joe Rogan for taking ‘horse de-wormer’ instead of Covid vaccine

Howard Stern has criticised Joe Rogan after the controversial podcast host revealed he took ivermectin to treat Covid-19, rather than getting vaccinated. Ivermectin is a medication used to treat parasite infections. The US Food and Drug Administration have said the drug – some versions of which are used to deworm livestock – should not be used to treat or prevent Covid-19.
CELEBRITIES
healthing.ca

Howard Stern calls out Joe Rogan's anti-vax views

Howard Stern took aim at Joe Rogan on his show on Monday, calling out the popular podcast host for espousing anti-vax “nonsense.”. Stern made his comments on The Howard Stern Show in reaction to Rogan’s admission that he treated his COVID diagnosis with ivermectin, a drug commonly used to treat parasites in humans and livestock.
SCIENCE
mediaite.com

Howard Stern Invokes Simone Biles’ Mental Health to Slam Critics of His Epically Long Vacation: ‘I Didn’t Even Quit’

Howard Stern is back from his epically long summer vacation and he’s desperately trying to stop critics from making him feel bad about taking a more than two-month break. “Over the summer – that Olympic star, the girl who said she got the twisties,” Stern recalled, with help from his co-host Robin Quivers who confirmed he was referencing US gymnast “Simone Biles.”
CELEBRITIES
antiMUSIC

Metallica and Miley Cyrus Rock The Howard Stern Show

(hennemusic) Audio of a September 9 performance by Metallica and Miley Cyrus on The Howard Stern Show has surfaced online ahead of its expected official release by the SiriusXM program. "In celebration of the reissue of The Black Album and the release of 'The Metallica Blacklist' this Friday, the one...
CELEBRITIES
washingtonnewsday.com

Radio Hosts Who Died From COVID Are Called “Imbeciles” by Howard Stern.

Radio Hosts Who Died From COVID Are Called “Imbeciles” by Howard Stern. Howard Stern has slammed conservative radio DJs who died of COVID-19 after spreading anti-vaccine propaganda to their listeners. According to The Hill, on his Sirius XM radio show on Tuesday, the veteran disc jockey called anti-vaccination opponents “imbeciles”...
PUBLIC HEALTH
antiMUSIC

Video From Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online

(hennemusic) Metallica launched a series of 30th anniversary reissues of their self-titled fifth album with an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, and the SiriusXM program is sharing video of the September 9 event, which took place the day before the project hit stores. The band joined Stern's New York-based...
MUSIC
Primetimer

MSNBC will reportedly pay Rachel Maddow $30 million a year to end the daily Rachel Maddow Show and host a weekly show

"As part of the deal, Maddow’s long-running 9 p.m. nightly broadcast will end next year. Instead, after stepping back from The Rachel Maddow Show, she will host a weekly program set to air roughly 30 weeks out of the year," reports The Daily Beast, agreeing with a CNN report that Maddow will end her daily show as part of her new deal that will keep her at MSNBC through the 2024 presidential election. The Daily Beast says it "has learned that NBCUniversal News Corp., the parent company of left-leaning cable news network MSNBC, made some other massive concessions in a deal that will ultimately mean less Maddow airtime overall. The deal, insiders told The Daily Beast, effectively buys the network more time to figure out an eventual replacement for the multi-faceted role Maddow plays at MSNBC." The Rachel Maddow Show is expected to end "in its current form around spring of 2022." ALSO: Who could take over Maddow's 9 p.m. timeslot?
CELEBRITIES

