Patients Can Get Medical Record Errors Amended, but It's Not Easy

By Cheryl Clark
MedPage Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChanging a medical record to correct an error is anything but an easy process. Under federal HIPAA rules, patients have the right to request that doctors fix errors, but the provider has up to 60 days to respond, and can ask for a 30-day extension. The provider also can refuse,...

Athens Messenger

O'Bleness shares where patients can get care and COVID testing

With the latest COVID surge, many hospitals are seeing record numbers. Many of the patients requiring hospitalization are experiencing a higher degree of illness than seen in the past. To help manage the high volume of patients, OhioHealth is working to ensure patients receive the right care in the right place to minimize their costs and maximize the experience for all COVID and non-COVID patients.
ATHENS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin D#Electronic Medical Record#Medicare#Startup#Emr#Md#Mri
NBC 29 News

UVA Medical Center hits record high 7-day hospitalization average of COVID-19 patients admitted

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Medical Center is currently reporting the highest seven-day average for COVID-19 hospitalizations it has ever seen. According to the most recent data from the UVA Covid Tracker on Monday, September 13, the UVA Medical Center is seeing, on average, more than 10 COVID-19 hospitalizations a day.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
inquirer.com

Medical Mystery: Why was patient’s medication not working?

Underactive thyroid is a common condition. The thyroid gland sits in front of the trachea (windpipe) and can be felt as a slightly squishy protrusion just below the larynx (voice box). It is important in regulating the body’s use of energy. In general, underactive thyroid is easily treated with thyroid...
HEALTH
WBOY

VA Medical Center celebrating Patient Experience Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The VA Medical Center is celebrating Patient Experience Week with two activities to honor its doctors and nurses. One of these activities is a Heroes Serving Heroes Wall which honors the doctors and nursing heroes serving the veteran heroes. Whenever a staff member receives a compliment from a patient or family member, it gets written and put up on this wall.
CLARKSBURG, WV
NewsBreak
Health
Big Country 96.9

Video Inside Maine Medical Center’s ICU Shows What Covid Patient’s Treatment Looks Like

Covid-19 cases have risen substantially across Maine and the United States as the delta variant is sending more and more people to the hospital. On September 15, the Maine CDC reported that there were 778 new cases, 7 more people died, and 7 more were hospitalized. 70 of those hospitalized were in the ICU struggling to breathe. But what is it like fin the ICU or patients and the nurses who work hard to keep them alive?
HEALTH SERVICES
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

How A Medical Error Can Be A Big Problem If Not Dealt With

After an illness, we all run to the medical centers with the hope of getting a solution. Most of the medical treatments give much-needed assistance. However, there are instances where things turn out to be more problematic due to a medical error. Medical negligence can be costly; but, there is a branch in personal injury […] The post How A Medical Error Can Be A Big Problem If Not Dealt With appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Nomi Health, RIP Medical Debt eliminate $225M in patient medical debt

Healthcare services provider Nomi Health wiped out more than $225 million in medical debt via a partnership with nonprofit RIP Medical Debt, the company said Sept. 21. For every $100 donation, RIP Medical Debt forgives $10,000 in medical debt. The nonprofit limits its debt purchases to people who earn less than twice the poverty level, have out-of-pocket medical expenses that total more than 5 percent of their income or face bankruptcy.
AMERICAS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Travel nurses quit California hospital after 1 day over EHR

Four traveling nurses quit their assignments at Providence St. Joseph Hospital just one day after starting because they were unfamiliar with the Eureka, Calif.-based hospital's EHR system, the Times Standard reported Sept. 4. Providence brought on six intensive care unit nurses, with four of the nurses quitting one day after...
CALIFORNIA STATE

