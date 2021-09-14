CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who’s that “KNOCKING”? Find out in trailer for the festival fave, with release details

rue-morgue.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s knocked out viewers at fests around the world, and now it’s headed for U.S. theatrical play. Yellow Veil Pictures is bringing KNOCKING to select Stateside venues (see list below) October 8 following its premiere at Sundance and berths at London’s FrightFest, Fantastic Fest, Göteborg Film Festival, Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival and more. The feature directorial debut of award-winning short filmmaker Frida Kempff, from a script by Emma Broström, it stars Çecilia Milocco, Albin Grenholm, Alexander Salzberger, Krister Kern, Ville Virtanen, Charlotta Åkerblom and Naida Ragimova. The synopsis: “After suffering a traumatic incident, Molly [Milocco] moves into a new apartment to begin her path to recovery, but it’s not long after her arrival that a series of persistent knocks and screams begin to wake her up at night. Molly’s new life begins to unravel as the screams intensify and no one else in the building believes or is willing to help her.”

rue-morgue.com

rue-morgue.com

Learn “THE SECRET OF SINCHANEE” as the occult chiller sets release date; trailer & poster

Following a successful festival run, the film sees wider exposure next month. Vertical Entertainment has announced an October 8 release for THE SECRET OF SINCHANEE in select theaters and on all major digital and cable platforms, including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Comcast, Spectrum, Cox and more. It was written and directed by Steven Grayhm and produced by Grayhm and Green Beret/former NFL player Nate Boyer; the two also star along with Tamara Austin, Laila Lockhart Kraner, Jacob Schick and Rudy Reyes. The synopsis: “An industrial tow truck driver suffering from insomnia returns to his childhood home after the untimely death of his father, to discover that a paranormal presence has been living in the house and haunting the sacred land it was built on.”
NFL
ComicBook

Netflix's Bright: Samurai Soul Trailer Released

Netflix has debuted the first trailer for its new Bright spin-off anime, Bright: Samurai Soul! Netflix has a number of new anime productions and licenses currently in the works, but one of the more surprising is an official anime spin-off of the Netflix Original movie, Bright. That movie's blend of fantasy and reality will now be given a huge makeover as it explores Japan during the end of the Shogunate era and the beginning of the Meiji period. Directed by Kyohei Ishiguro, the new anime film will feature a 3DCG animated style.
COMICS
First Showing

First Teaser Trailer for Festival Fave 'The Worst Person in the World'

"Do you realize what you're doing? What you're destroying?" Neon has unveiled the first US teaser trailer for an award-winning, instant favorite Norwegian film titled The Worst Person in the World, the latest from director Joachim Trier (Oslo August 31st, Louder Than Bombs, Thelma). This premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in the summer, where I first flipped for it (here's my full review), and then Renate Reinsve won the Best Actress award starring as Julie. The Worst Person in the World, which isn't the best title but so be it, chronicles four years in the life of Julie, a 30-something young woman who navigates the troubled waters of her love life and struggles to find her career path, leading her to take a realistic look at who she really is. The film focuses on her relationships with two different men - Aksel, played by Anders Danielsen Lie, and Eivind, played by Herbert Nordrum. It's one of the best modern relationship films I've seen since 500 Days of Summer, and I am so glad Neon is bringing it to US audiences this year. Enjoy.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Knocking Trailer Has That Creepy Irritating Knocks in The Walls

There are things that go bump in the night. Then again, if the sound keeps making noises in the walls—it’s either something that resides in the walls or something entirely in your head. In Knocking, the psychological horror hits hard for one woman, who lives alone with mental trauma. The...
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Beyond Fest Returns With A Stacked Slate of Incredible Genre Films

— Beyond Fest, the highest-attended genre film festival in the US, is excited to announce its complete slate of 2021 programming comprising 39 features, including 8 world premieres, 4 US premieres, and 17 West Coast Premieres. Following a sold-out residency at the Mission Tiki Drive-In in 2020, Beyond Fest returns to theaters for 10 days of cinematic excess from Wednesday, September 29th – Monday, October 11th. Built in partnership with the American Cinematheque, Beyond Fest will screen at the Legion Theatre, Aero Theatre, and Los Feliz 3 with all ticket sales going to the 501c3 non-profit film institution. Attendance to all screenings require physical proof of vaccination and guests must follow mandatory mask mandates.
MOVIES
Gephardt Daily

Dexter’s son finds him in ‘New Blood’ trailer

Sept. 10 (UPI) — Showtime released a full trailer for “Dexter: New Blood” on Wednesday. The revival series premieres Nov. 7. A teaser trailer premiered in July along with the show’s San Diego Comic-Con@Home panel. The new trailer shows more of Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall)’s life in Iron Lake, New York under the name Jim Lindsay.
TV SERIES
vitalthrills.com

New Trailer and Poster for Ron’s Gone Wrong Released

Disney’s 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation have released the new trailer and poster for Ron’s Gone Wrong. Liam Payne’s new single “Sunshine” can be heard in the trailer and is featured in the film. You can watch the trailer using the player below and you’ll find the full poster...
MOVIES
Tom's Guide

Marvel's Spider-Man 2: release window, trailer, news and more

Sony's PlayStation Showcase 2021 included a slew of new trailers, but few caught the eye like the one for Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Featuring both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, the trailer for the upcoming game also included up-close cutaways of the spider suit and an ominous Venom lurking in the shadows.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel's What If Releases Trailer For Killmonger Episode

Marvel just gave What If...? fans another look at the upcoming adventure with Killmonger. The Black Panther villain was a fan-favorite after the release of that film. So, it should be no surprise that they're bringing him back for this Disney+ series. It seems as though Michael B. Jordan's character will meet Tony Stark much earlier in the MCU timeline during What If. In effect, Killmonger will be serving as a bodyguard of sorts for this universe's version of Robert Downey Jr.'s character. (A very clever riff on the fact that Iron Man is supposed to be Tony Stark's bodyguard in his original comic book origin.) A trailer released earlier this morning seems to be hinting at both the Black Panther villain and Stark playing a bigger role in the remaining season with What If. chances are, if you've enjoyed any of the featured heroes in these early episodes, they will be making another appearance in the Disney+ series by the time things end.
TV & VIDEOS
rue-morgue.com

“Skinwalker: The Howl of the Rougarou” Explores Cajun Werewolf Lore

Werewolf stories are nearly as timeless as horror itself, but such classical beasts are not often regarded as swamp dwellers. In SKINWALKER: THE HOWL OF THE ROUGAROU, the bayous of Louisiana are exactly where residents have long purported to witness a biped, wolf-type creature that often serves as a forewarning to mischievous children that sometimes, it’s best to leave well enough alone. The newest offering from the cryptozoological documentarians at Small Town Monsters dissects a Native American legend about the shapeshifting entity, featuring narration by former Rue Morgue columnist Lyle Blackburn. While filming the latest installment of his YouTube series on Bigfoot, director Seth Breedlove took time to discuss Small Town Monster’s new look into this mysterious corner of Lycan lore.
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Official poster released for Edgar Wright’s “LAST NIGHT IN SOHO”

One of the year’s most anticipated releases has colorful new promo art. Focus Features brings LAST NIGHT IN SOHO exclusively to theaters October 29. Directed by Edgar Wright from a script he wrote with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, it stars Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp, Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham, Michael Ajao and Synnøve Karlsen. The synopsis: “In acclaimed director Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller, Eloise, an aspiring fashion designer, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer, Sandie. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker.” See our rave review of LAST NIGHT IN SOHO in RUE MORGUE #202, currently on sale.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Lockdown’ Thriller to Be Offered as NFT Film Ahead of Theatrical Release

Pandemic-set thriller “Lockdown” is to be offered as a non-fungible token prior to its theatrical release in November. NFTs, which allow proof of originality and authenticity even for something infinitely copiable such as software, digital images or video, are taking the art world by storm. The film’s producers Phoenix Waters Productions and AMM Global have teamed with specialty firm Marvion Media and will offer a limited edition of just five NFTs in October. They will also offer NFT to attend both the Hong Kong and U.K. premieres of the film. “Lockdown” tells the story of an actor (Kevin Leslie) who enters an...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Shang-Chi’ Ruling Box Office In Third Weekend With $21M+ – Sunday Update

Sunday AM Writethru: After Saturday post  Any doubts about the health of the overall domestic box office continue to wane. Disney/Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings reigns atop in its third weekend with $21.7M, the second-best third weekend result for a September release after Warner Bros.’ It ($29.75M). That’s a great -37% hold after a Friday of $5.8M, -40%, and the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed feature looks to stand by EOD Sunday at $176.9M. Shang-Chi is currently the second highest grossing Hollywood movie during the pandemic after Black Widow ($183.2M), however, don’t worry; the Simu Liu movie will topple the Scarlett Johansson MCU film for that title...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES

