Burnout pushing people out of jobs, survey by The Hartford shows. Women who are coping with remote work and household chores face greater threat than men

OUT OF OFFICE - To be sure, there are plenty of upsides to working in an office every day: free elevator rides, your own little trash can under your desk, all the paperclips you could ever want. But even those perks aren't enough to sway some in the legal industry away from the notion that embracing remote work actually makes a lot of sense. As Law.com's Justin Henry reports, law firm marketing chiefs are among the most vocal proponents of shifting firm operations to a virtual setting as firms bring their personnel back to the office. Why? For one thing, many of them have been collaborating virtually with team members from around the world since before the pandemic and they've known for quite some time how effective and efficient it can be. For another, they envision increased remote work as a way to deliver a better bang for the client's buck. "I have the desire to drive down our overhead and deliver great value and great services to the firm," said one CMO at an Am Law 50 firm. "What I've shared with our leadership is [we should] reduce our overhead and put a little more money into technology so we can all work more effectively and give the rest of the money to the partners."

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO