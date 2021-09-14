CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Burnout pushing people out of jobs, survey by The Hartford shows. Women who are coping with remote work and household chores face greater threat than men

By Stephen Singer, Hartford Courant
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWomen in the workforce, particularly mothers coping with remote work responsibilities, face burn-out at a much greater rate than men, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. reported Monday in a recent survey. A July survey by The Hartford found 68% of women in the workforce report burnout, compared with 52%...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbia.com

Study: Employee Burnout Gap Between Women, Men Widens

Burnout rates between men and women in the workforce are widening, according to a new study by The Hartford. Overall levels of burnout have stayed at a high 61% since the company’s February study, but a late July survey found a seven-point increase in the gap between men and women.
ECONOMY
WestfairOnline

Study finds women experiencing higher workplace burnout than men

The workplace burnout rate between men and women is widening, according to a new study released by The Hartford insurance company. In a poll of approximately 2,000 adults conducted July 27-30, The Hartford determined that the overall workplace exhaustion level was 61%, the same level when a similar survey was conducted in February.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Women working for Avon Fire and Rescue Service are paid more than men by 1p-an-hour, gender pay gap report reveals

A fire service has cracked down on its gender pay gap to become one of the few public bodies in Britain to pay women more than men - by 1p an hour. It comes after the annual pay gap report of the Avon Fire and Rescue Service revealed the average female employee earns £15.66 per hour - just above the average £15.65 earned by their male counterparts.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burnout#Remote Work#Coping#Mckinsey
Hartford Business

Study: Greater Hartford rents up by over 5%

COVID-inspired tumult in the U.S. housing market is driving up rents across the country, including in the Greater Hartford region, where rents have risen by more than 5% year-over-year. According to an August study from Realtor.com, the average rent on an apartment in the Hartford area increased by 5.2%, to...
HARTFORD, CT
Mysuncoast.com

Women United group working to help people facing evictions

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. Department of Labor department is reporting that 310,000 Americans filed for jobless benefits last week. That is a new pandemic-era low. It goes hand-in-hand with the expiration of the enhanced unemployment benefit program. There is no more emergency aid for the 12 million...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Houston Chronicle

Texans, people of color face higher rates of food insecurity, USDA survey shows

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s annual survey on food insecurity found that Texans are more likely to go hungry than other Americans, and that people of color faced signficantly higher rates of food insecurity than their white counterparts. Across America, about 10.5 percent of households experienced food insecurity, “meaning...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
kclu.org

New Unemployment Numbers Show Drop In People Out Of Work Statewide, And On Central, South Coasts

There’s good news about the unemployment picture on the Central and South Coasts. The jobless rate dropped throughout the Tri-Counties last month. In Ventura County, the unemployment rate went from 6.4% in July, to 6.2% in August. Santa Barbara County’s jobless rate went from 5.7% to 5.5%. And, in San Luis Obispo County, the percentage of people out of work also went from 5.7% to 5.5%.
ECONOMY
propertyindustryeye.com

Remote working is here to stay, says survey

A number of workers are unlikely to return to the office full-time after the coronavirus pandemic, polling by YouGov for the BBC suggests. A total of 70% of 1,684 people polled predicted that workers would “never return to offices at the same rate”. The majority of workers said that they...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Law.com

Law Firm Marketing Pros Push for Remote Work to Remain: The Morning Minute

Want to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. OUT OF OFFICE - To be sure, there are plenty of upsides to working in an office every day: free elevator rides, your own little trash can under your desk, all the paperclips you could ever want. But even those perks aren’t enough to sway some in the legal industry away from the notion that embracing remote work actually makes a lot of sense. As Law.com’s Justin Henry reports, law firm marketing chiefs are among the most vocal proponents of shifting firm operations to a virtual setting as firms bring their personnel back to the office. Why? For one thing, many of them have been collaborating virtually with team members from around the world since before the pandemic and they’ve known for quite some time how effective and efficient it can be. For another, they envision increased remote work as a way to deliver a better bang for the client’s buck. “I have the desire to drive down our overhead and deliver great value and great services to the firm,” said one CMO at an Am Law 50 firm. “What I’ve shared with our leadership is [we should] reduce our overhead and put a little more money into technology so we can all work more effectively and give the rest of the money to the partners.”
ECONOMY
abc17news.com

Silicon Valley finds remote work is easier to begin than end

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thriving Silicon Valley companies were among the first to embrace remote work during the pandemic, but they’ve struggled over how to recall their high-paid employees to the office. Their varied — and sometimes quickly reversed — attempts to justify free food and expensive real estate may establish a new employment model that could ripple across much of U.S. business. And it may involve much less office work than once expected, which in turn could challenge one of Silicon Valley’s most cherished notions –- that open offices and employee perks are necessary to spark innovation.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy