Plainview police announced a man arrested during a convenience store burglary early Tuesday is suspected in at least two other burglaries at the same store in recent months. At about 1:50 a.m., Plainview PD officers responded to an alarm at the Allsup’s Convenience Store at 1307 W. 24th St. This particular store had been burglarized twice before in the last three months, according to a news release.