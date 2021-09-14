CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IDEAL Hospitality Partners Introduces Nightfood Sleep-Friendly Ice Cream To Help Hotel Guests Sleep Better

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

WAKE FOREST, N.C., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iDEAL Hospitality Partners today announced a partnership with Nightfood, the company pioneering the night snack category, providing hotels a new opportunity to further support better sleep for their guests.

Following a successful "grab-and-go" pilot test with a leading hotel brand, award-winning Nightfood ice cream is expected to be introduced in thousands of hotels nationwide in the coming months.

Hotels continue investing heavily in sleep, upgrading mattresses, pillows, linens, blackout curtains, white noise machines, and more. Hotels can now extend their sleep-supporting efforts from guestrooms into their "grab-and-go" lobby shops with sleep-friendly Nightfood snacks.

Unlike the sleep disruptive snacks commonly found in hotel shops, Nightfood snacks are formulated by sleep and nutrition experts to provide the nutritional foundation for better quality sleep. Nightfood ice cream contains more sleep-supporting tryptophan, vitamin B6, calcium, magnesium, zinc, prebiotic fiber, and casein protein, with less sugar and fat, and a lower glycemic profile.

"Nightfood is perfect for hotels," commented Jill Rigsbee, iDEAL CEO. "We believe every hotel wants to support better sleep for their guests in every way possible. That includes sleep-friendly snacks."

"Nightfood has a proven track record of strong sales in hotels," stated Sean Folkson, Nightfood CEO. "iDEAL is the perfect partner to accelerate and manage Nightfood's national hotel rollout."

Nightfood will soon be available through all Vistar distribution centers. Interested parties can contact iDEAL at 984-235-5855. Popular flavors include Cookies n' Dreams, Midnight Chocolate, and Cold Brew Decaf.

ABOUT NIGHTFOOD Nightfood is pioneering the night snack category. Nightfood snacks are uniquely formulated by sleep and nutrition experts to satisfy unhealthy nighttime cravings in a better, healthier, more sleep-friendly way, providing the nutritional foundation for better sleep.

ABOUT iDEAL HOSPITALITY PARTNERS GROUP iDEAL Hospitality Partners Group, based in Wake Forest, NC, provides outsourced marketing and business development services for companies eager to grow sales in the hospitality sector. The iDEAL team knows the key decision makers and stakeholders that consider and purchase products for all areas of a hotel or resort. Through long-standing relationships with hotel owners and management companies, the iDEAL team presents clients' innovative, unique products and services for the lodging industry to hotels and resorts throughout North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

iDEAL Hospitality Partners GroupMedia Contact: Tobi Bowen media@idealhpgroup.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ideal-hospitality-partners-introduces-nightfood-sleep-friendly-ice-cream-to-help-hotel-guests-sleep-better-301376615.html

SOURCE iDeal Hospitality Partners Group

