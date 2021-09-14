CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of View, Inc. (VIEW) F/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II Investors

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired View, Inc. ("View" or the "Company") (VIEW) f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II ("CF II" of the "Company") securities between November 30, 2020 and August 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). View investors have until October 18, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

View is a technology company that manufactures smart building products that are purportedly designed to improve people's health, productivity, and experience while reducing energy consumption.

On March 8, 2021, CF II, a special purpose acquisition company, and View combined via a Business Combination with View as the surviving, public entity.

On August 16, 2021, after the market closed, View announced that it "began an independent investigation concerning the adequacy of the company's previously disclosed warranty accrual."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.26, or over 24%, to close at $3.92 per share on August 17, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that View had not properly accrued warranty costs related to its product; (2) that there was a material weakness in View's internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to warranty accrual; (3) that, as a result, the Company's financial results for prior periods were misstated; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased View securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than October 18, 2021to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased View securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-law-offices-of-frank-r-cruz-announces-the-filing-of-a-securities-class-action-on-behalf-of-view-inc-view-fka-cf-finance-acquisition-corp-ii-investors-301376631.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Zymergen Inc. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important October 4 Deadline In Securities Class Action - ZY

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Zymergen Inc. (ZY) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Zymergen's April 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"), of the important October 4, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming November 15, 2021deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired The Honest Company, Inc. ("Honest" or the "Company") (HNST) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's May 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering")
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Deadline Reminder: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against View, Inc. F/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II B (VIEW)

BENSALEM, Pa., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming October 18, 2021deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased View, Inc. ("View" or the "Company") (VIEW) f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II ("CF II") securities between November 30, 2020 and August 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
LAW
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) Investors And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before October 18, 2021

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on behalf of those who acquired Annovis Bio, Inc. ("Annovis" or the "Company") (ANVS) - Get Annovis Bio Inc. Report securities from May 21, 2021 through July 28, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until October 18, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TheStreet

SEPTEMBER 28, 2021 CXO INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Concho Resources Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a Lead Plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Concho Resources Inc. (" Concho" or the "Company") (CXO) - Get Concho Resources Inc. Report from February 21, 2018 through July 31, 2019 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas alleges violations of the Exchange Act of 1934.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against The Honest Company, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against The Honest Company, Inc. ("Honest" or "the Company") (HNST) for violations of the federal securities laws. Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

COIN ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors Of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Coinbase Global Inc.

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) ("Coinbase") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Coinbase Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Offering Materials") for the resale of up to 114,850,769 shares of its Class A common stock, whereby Coinbase began trading as a public company on or around April 14, 2021 (the "Offering").
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Securities Class Action#View#The Company#Cf Ii#Company#Twitter#Court
TheStreet

HNST SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against The Honest Company, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of The Honest Company, Inc. ("Honest " or the "Company") (HNST) from May 3, 2021 through September 15, 2021(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces An Investigation Of Shareholder Claims On Behalf Of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI) Investors

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Berkeley Lights, Inc. ("Berkeley Lights" or the "Company") (BLI) . The investigation concerns whether Berkeley Lights has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. On September 15, 2021, Scorpion Capital published a research...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Berkeley Lights Inc. ("Berkeley Lights" or the "Company") (BLI) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws. On September 15, 2021, Scorpion Capital published a research report, alleging, among other things, that Berkeley Lights' customers "allege...
LAW
TheStreet

WDH ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Waterdrop Inc. And Announces Opportunity For Investors With Substantial Losses To Lead Case

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP filed a class action lawsuit charging Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) , certain of its top executives and directors, as well as the underwriters of Waterdrop's May 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO") with violations of the Securities Act of 1933. Filed in the Southern District of New York on September 14, 2021 and captioned Sandoz v. Waterdrop Inc., the Waterdrop class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers of Waterdrop American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
TheStreet

DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Stable Road Acquisition Corp. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Stable Road Acquisition Corp. ("Stable Road" or the "Company") (SRACU) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Stable Road securities between October 7, 2020 and July 13, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until September 13, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SELECTQUOTE, INC. (NYSE: SLQT) CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against SelectQuote Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of SelectQuote Inc.. ("SelectQuote" or the "Company") (SLQT) from February 8, 2021 through May 11, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SRAC Monday Deadline: Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Class Action - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Stable Road Acquisition Corp. ("Stable Road" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: SRAC; SRACW; SRACU) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Stable Road securities between October 7, 2020 and July 13, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/srac.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ZYMERGEN INC. (NASDAQ: ZY) LAWSUIT FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Zymergen, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Zymergen Inc. ("Zymergen" or the "Company") (ZY) from April 20, 2021 through August 4, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Talis Biomedical Corporation ("Talis" or the "Company") (TLIS) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a loss on your...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Digital freight platform Transfix to go public via merger with SPAC

Transfix Inc., a digital freight platform, said Tuesday it is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation G Squared Ascend I in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, leaving Transfix with about $375 million of cash to accelerate growth plans. Combined with a $50 million revolving credit facility from MidCap Financial agreed in May, the company will have about $400 million in liquidity to be invested in product innovation and technology. The new company will list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the new ticker 'TF.' Transfix Chief Executive Lily Shen and co-Founder and Chairman Drew McElroy will remain in their roles. Transfix, which works with some Fortune 500 companies, as well as with mid- and small-sized shippers, grew revenue by 40% in 2020.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Albertsons partners with livestreaming company for shoppable video

"Shoppertainment" company Firework announced Tuesday that it has partnered with Albertsons Cos. Inc. to create shoppable livestreams and short videos. "This is about bringing delight and inspiration to digital shopping to make online experiences as fun as discovering new products in our stores," said Chris Rupp, chief customer and digital officer at Albertsons, in a statement. Albertsons will use Firework for short video content and cooking shows during the first phase of the partnership and move on to additional content in 2022. Livestreams are popular in China and have gained traction in the U.S. during the pandemic, when people couldn't or were hesitant to head to stores. Albertsons stock has rocketed 74.5% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 16% for the period.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
50K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy