Iowa has an incarceration crisis of global proportions

If Iowa were its own country, it would have the second-highest incarceration rate in the world — ahead of every country on the planet besides the United States itself. Like Iowa, most U.S. states incarcerate a higher portion of residents than all foreign countries, according to a report published this month by the Prison Policy Initiative. It’s not because Americans are innately more criminal than citizens of other countries. It’s because we have a lot of jail cells and we feel the need to fill them.