CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa has an incarceration crisis of global proportions

By Adam Sullivan
thegazette.com
 8 days ago

If Iowa were its own country, it would have the second-highest incarceration rate in the world — ahead of every country on the planet besides the United States itself. Like Iowa, most U.S. states incarcerate a higher portion of residents than all foreign countries, according to a report published this month by the Prison Policy Initiative. It’s not because Americans are innately more criminal than citizens of other countries. It’s because we have a lot of jail cells and we feel the need to fill them.

www.thegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FDA OKs Pfizer's booster shot for older adults and people at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Wednesday for emergency use in people ages 65 and up, as well as those 18 and older at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus or severe illness. Boosters are to be given at least six months after people get their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY
CNN

Why many thousands of Haitians converged on the US-Mexico border

(CNN) — Thousands of Haitian migrants have appeared at the US-Mexico border seeking to cross the Rio Grande and find refuge in the US. Conservative lawmakers are accusing the Biden administration of failing to head off another crisis at the border and the distressing images of the massive migrant camp in Del Rio, Texas, backs up that idea. At the same time, human rights activists are condemning images of US border agents, mounted on horseback, trying to head off migrants almost as if they're herding cattle.
DEL RIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Neff

Comments / 0

Community Policy