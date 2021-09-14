CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Popcorn Market To Reach $16.1 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Popcorn - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 6; Released: April 2021 Executive Pool: 1269 Companies: 58 - Players covered include Conagra Brands, Inc.; Eagle Family Foods Group LLC.; Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG; PepsiCo ( Frito-Lay North America, Inc.); Propercorn; Quinn Snacks; Snyder's-Lance, Inc.; The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.; The Hershey Company; Weaver Popcorn Company, Inc. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Segment (Ready-to-Eat, Microwave) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe ( France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific ( Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America ( Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East ( Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Popcorn Market to Reach $16.1 Billion by 2026Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Popcorn estimated at US$11 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period. Ready-to-Eat, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$12.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Microwave segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2026The Popcorn market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.4 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. More

