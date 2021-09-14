CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Global Industry Analysts Predicts The World Decorative Laminates Market To Reach $8.2 Million By 2026

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Decorative Laminates - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 15; Released: April 2021 Executive Pool: 1462 Companies: 102 - Players covered include Abet Laminati S.p.A.; AICA Kogyo Co., Ltd.; Arclin, Inc.; Armstrong Flooring, Inc.; Arpa Industriale S.p.A.; ATI Decorative Laminates; Beaulieu International Group N.V.; Borg Group Holdings Pty Limited; Dekodur GmbH & Co. KG; Financiera Maderera S.A.; Fletcher Building Limited; FRITZ EGGER GmbH & Co. OG; FunderMax GmbH; GreenPly Industries Limited; Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited; Kronospan Limited; Mohawk Industries, Inc.; Panolam Industries International, Inc. (Panolam Surface Systems); Pfleiderer Group SpÃ³lka Akcyjna; Rougier S.A.; Swiss Krono Holding AG; Tarkett S. A.; Timber Products Company; Westag & Getalit AG and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Manufacturing Process (Low Pressure Laminates, High Pressure Laminates); Application (Furniture & Cabinet, Wall Panels, Flooring) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe ( France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific ( Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America ( Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East ( Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Decorative Laminates Market to Reach $8.2 Million by 2026Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Decorative Laminates estimated at US$7.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.2 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% over the analysis period. Low Pressure Laminates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.1% CAGR and reach US$6.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the High Pressure Laminates segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.6 Million by 2026The Decorative Laminates market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.9% CAGR. More

MarketGlass™ PlatformOur MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™Global Industry Analysts, Inc., ( www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS: Zak AliDirector, Corporate CommunicationsGlobal Industry Analysts, Inc.Phone: 1-408-528-9966 www.StrategyR.com Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS Join Our Expert Panel https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media Info411@strategyr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industry-analysts-predicts-the-world-decorative-laminates-market-to-reach-8-2-million-by-2026--301376623.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Here Are the U.S. Stocks To Avoid if Evergrande Collapses

The Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese property developer Evergrande collapsed yet again on Sep. 20. The company is having trouble servicing its $300 billion debt burden. Many U.S. investors are wondering what Evergrande's collapse would mean for U.S. stock markets, especially the steel sector. Article continues below advertisement. This isn't...
STOCKS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Viral Detection Market: Regional And Global Industry Outlook 2021

COVID-19 Analysis: Turn massive Viral Detection Market challenges into meaningful change. It’s not post-pandemic, it’s intra-pandemic. We’re still in it, and the implications for Viral Detection Market are long-reaching. Let’s face it!. As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on our global economies, Viral Detection businesses are struggling to keep pace...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global Spinning Machines Market To Reach $7 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Spinning Machines - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Ati#Market Intelligence#Market Trends#Gia#Laminati S P A#Aica Kogyo Co Ltd#Arclin Inc#Armstrong Flooring Inc#Arpa Industriale S P A#Ati Decorative Laminates#Dekodur Gmbh#Financiera Maderera S A#Fletcher Building Limited#Fritz Egger Gmbh#Og#Fundermax Gmbh#Kronospan Limited#Mohawk Industries Inc#Panolam Surface Systems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
Spain
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
AFP

Global equities finished mixed after Evergrande rout

European equities rebounded on Tuesday after fears over the possible collapse of Chinese property giant Evergrande sparked a rout across global markets in the prior session, but a mild rally on Wall Street petered out. On Wall Street, the Dow and S&P 500 were periodically positive but slumped near the close to post slight losses.
STOCKS
QSR Web

Global food service industry to reach $4.1T by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for food service industry, which was $3.5 trillion in 2020, is hit $4.1 trillion by 2026, according to a Global Industry Analysts Inc. study. The report assessed sales of 424 major players in the food service industry, according to a press release. The...
MARKETS
AFP

Global stocks sink on Evergrande contagion fears

World stocks sank Monday as trading floors were gripped by contagion fears from the expected collapse of debt-plagued Chinese property giant Evergrande, with investors also on red alert over spiking wholesale gas costs. - Energy crisis - Anxiety is also running high over spiking wholesale gas costs, fuelling global inflationary pressures and sparking concern from the world's biggest central banks.
STOCKS
Medagadget.com

Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma Treatment Market will grow at 4.4% CAGR, to be valued at US$ 73.5 Million by 2027 | Global Industry Analysis by Company Profiles, Segments, Size, Landscape and Demand

Alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma (ARMS) is a ligament sarcoma that develops in the body’s soft tissues such as skeleton, tendon, tissue, and joints. Alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma accounts for 25-40 percent of RMS, according to a 2011 survey by Children’s Oncology Group. ARMS is most commonly found in teenagers and affects the arms, legs, chest, and stomach. Alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma has no known origin, although it has been linked to other diseases including Neurofibromatosis type 1, Beckwith-Wiedemann syndrome, Li-Fraumeni syndrome, Cardio-facio-cutaneous syndrome, and Costello syndrome. In order to design an appropriate therapy for ARMS, tests such as X-ray imaging, CT scan, MRI, bone scan, ultrasound, PET scan, and a biopsy are used to diagnose the condition. ARMS is a form of high-grade tumor, which means that its cells develop quickly and advance quickly.
CANCER
Medagadget.com

Pediatric Vaccine Market to Surpass US$ 98,859.3 Million by 2027 At a 14.4% CAGR | Set to Encounter Paramount Growth in The Global Pediatric Vaccine Industry

Vaccination is necessary for newborns to be protected against diseases such as pneumonia, polio, and influenza. Vaccination imitates a specific pathogen (infection-causing organism) and stimulates the immune system to make antibodies that develop resistance to diseases caused by these pathogens in the future. The global pediatric vaccine market is estimated to account for US$ 37,567 Mn in terms of value in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 98,859 Mn by the end of 2027.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Europe Cryochambers Market will grow at 5.4% CAGR, to be valued at US$ 76.5 Million by 2027 | Global Industry Analysis by Company Profiles, Segments, Size, Landscape and Demand

CMI published a business research report on “Europe Cryochambers Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2021–2026”. Europe Cryochambers with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The information is gathered based on modern floats and requests identified with the administrations and items.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market to Reach US$ 1,177.7 Millionby 2027 At a 13.9% CAGR |See Incredible Growth in The Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Industry

Infection monitoring software assists healthcare facilities, such as hospitals and others, in reporting data about patients to state and federal authorities. This programme notifies hospital Internet Protocol (IP) addresses in the event of an infection, allowing HAI specialists and nurses to treat infected patients and prevent infection epidemics. The worldwide infection surveillance solutions market is expected to rise due to the high prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). The incidence of healthcare associated infections among adult inpatients at nineteen big Australian acute-care public hospitals: a point prevalence survey, for example, was 9.9% in a study published in BMC Antimicrobial Resistance & Infection Control in July 2019.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Chronic Gingivostomatitis Treatment Market will grow at 6.5% CAGR, to be valued at US$ 20,175.2 Million by 2027 | Global Industry Analysis by Company Profiles, Segments, Size, Landscape and Demand

Chronic gingivostomatitis is a common mouth and gum infection (common among children) which leads to swelling and drooling. Gingivostomatitis is generally spread through the saliva of an infected person. The symptoms of gingivostomatitis are blisters on the cheeks, gums, tongue, lips, roof of the mouth, fever, bad breath, red swollen gums, pain around gums and mouth, and reluctant to eat and drink. Gingivostomatitis may be subclinical in some cases, which means the signs are not severe or easy to recognise and diagnose.
MARKETS
The Press

Global Swim and Multisport Watch Market to Reach $126.8 Million by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Swim and Multisport Watch - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
50K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy