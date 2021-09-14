CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Wolves men lose to Montevallo

By Newberry Observer
 7 days ago

NEWBERRY — The Newberry men’s soccer team continued their season with a home game against the Montevallo Falcons on Sept. 9, that lasted into double overtime. The scoreless draw was eventually broken off of a Falcons corner kick in the 107th minute, and the visitors walked away victorious.

The match was a fierce battle from the first minute. Both sides fought for possession and were unwilling to back down, with the physicality of play taking its toll as time wore on. The Wolves had the upper hand in the opening minutes as they generated three corner kicks, but Montevallo’s defense held strong. The Falcons turned up the intensity as the half progressed, particularly in a furious sequence in the 27th minute that forced keeper Pablo Cubas to make two diving saves, the latter resulting in a corner attempt that ended up going over the goal. Heading into the break, Montevallo held an edge in shot attempts with 10 to Newberry’s four.

In the second half, the pressure did not let up for either team. The Falcons continually tried to get behind their opponent’s defense, and while the Wolves took advantage of this aggression to draw several offside calls, the shots kept coming for the visitors. Newberry was more than willing to counterattack when their defense regained the ball, with Senior Tre Bonaparte making several deep runs into Falcons territory. But the Wolves struggled to generate shots in the second half with defenders swarming the box whenever they were threatening to score. With the score tied and the clock ticking down, Montevallo again forced Cubas to make back-to-back saves in the 89th minute, but the attack was rebuffed and the teams headed into overtime.

The tie lasted for six minutes of the second overtime and the game seemed destined for a draw. But with a corner attempt in the 107th minute, Montevallo midfielder Edin Hernandez sent an excellent cross into the box that Jonathan Guadaramma was able to head into the net for the golden goal. Despite a fantastic performance by Newberry keeper Cubas, who had 12 saves on the night, the Falcons came away with the victory.

