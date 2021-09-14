CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Analysis From Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth For Fermentation Chemicals, With The Market To Reach $71.2 Billion Worldwide By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Fermentation Chemicals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 20; Released: April 2021 Executive Pool: 8563 Companies: 72 - Players covered include AB Enzymes GmbH; Adisseo France S.A.S; Ajinomoto Company, Inc.; Amano Enzyme Inc.; Amino GmbH; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Ashland Global Holdings Inc.; BASF SE; Cargill, Inc.; Chr. Hansen A/S; Corbion NV; Dow Inc.; Evonik Industries AG; Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd.; Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group AG; MGP Ingredients, Inc.; Novozymes A/S; Roquette Freres SA; Royal DSM; Tate & Lyle PLC; Wacker Chemie AG and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product Segment (Alcohols, Enzymes, Organic Acids, Other Product Segments); Application (Industrial, Food & Beverages, Plastic & Fibers, Pharmaceuticals & Nutritional, Other Applications) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe ( France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific ( Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America ( Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East ( Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Fermentation Chemicals Market to Reach $71.2 Billion by 2026Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fermentation Chemicals estimated at US$57.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$71.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period. Alcohols, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$44.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Enzymes segment is readjusted to a revised 1.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $14.8 Billion by 2026The Fermentation Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.9 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.8 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR.

Organic Acids Segment to Reach US$7.5 Billion by the year 2026In the global Organic Acids segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. More

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-analysis-from-global-industry-analysts-reveals-steady-growth-for-fermentation-chemicals-with-the-market-to-reach-71-2-billion-worldwide-by-2026--301376629.html

