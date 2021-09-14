CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A $110.7 Billion Global Opportunity For Specialty Printing Consumables By 2026 - New Research From StrategyR

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Specialty Printing Consumables - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 17; Released: April 2021 Executive Pool: 1812 Companies: 95 - Players covered include Canon, Inc.; DIC Corporation; Eastman Kodak Company; Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP; Lexmark International, Inc.; Marabu GmbH & Co. KG; Nazdar Ink Technologies; Saati S.p.A.; Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KgaA; Sun Chemical Corporation; Xerox Corporation and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product (Toner, Ink, Specialty Substrate, and Chemicals); Application (Office & Professional, Commercial Printing & Publishing, and Other Applications) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe ( France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific ( Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America ( Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East ( Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Specialty Printing Consumables Market to Reach $110.7 Billion by 2026Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Specialty Printing Consumables estimated at US$92.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$110.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period. Toner, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3% CAGR and reach US$46 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ink segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $22.2 Billion by 2026The Specialty Printing Consumables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25.5 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.

Specialty Substrate Segment to Reach US$31.8 Billion by the year 2026In the global Specialty Substrate segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$19.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$24.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. More

