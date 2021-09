Over the course of the last five years or so, London has slowly emerged as one of the world’s foremost jazz capitals. Artists like Shabaka Hutchings, Nubya Garcia, Emma-Jean Thackray, and their peers have released a seemingly endless stream of thrilling, boundary-breaking music that demonstrates compositional brilliance; a high degree of technical skill and sonic innovation; and a crowd-pleasing energy. At the same time, a slew of archival releases have reminded listeners that this isn’t the first time the UK has been at the forefront of jazz innovation. The late ‘60s and early ‘70s were a fertile era for British jazz, with mainstream and avant-garde players collaborating with one another, and sometimes even inviting progressive-minded rock musicians to the party.

