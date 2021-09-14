CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valued To Be $128.4 Billion By 2026, Liqueurs Slated For Robust Growth Worldwide

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Liqueurs - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 6; Released: April 2021 Executive Pool: 367 Companies: 325 - Players covered include Beam Suntory Inc.; Drambuie; Gruppo Campari; Mast-Jagermeister SE; Sazerac Company, Inc.; Stock Spirits Group and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Segment (Neutrals/Bitters, Creams, Other Segments) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe ( France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific ( Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America ( Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East ( Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Liqueurs Market to Reach $128.4 Billion by 2026Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Liqueurs estimated at US$118.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$128.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.3% over the analysis period. Neutrals/Bitters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 0.9% CAGR and reach US$53.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Creams segment is readjusted to a revised 1.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $32.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $23.7 Billion by 2026The Liqueurs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$32.6 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$23.7 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0% and 1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.4% CAGR. More

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR Global Industry Analysts, Inc., ( www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

