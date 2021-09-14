CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
With Market Size Valued At $966.4 Million By 2026, It`s A Healthy Outlook For The Global Mouth Fresheners Market

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Mouth Fresheners - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 9; Released: April 2021 Executive Pool: 1389 Companies: 42 - Players covered include Cadbury Trebor Basset; Dabur Binaca; Ferndale Confectionery Pty Ltd; Ferrero; HARIBO GmbH & Co. KG; Johnson & Johnson; Kraft Foods Inc.; Leaf Holland BV; Lotte; Mars Incorporated; Midas Care; Mondelez; Nestle; Perfetti Van Melle; The Hershey Company; The Kraft Heinz Company; Wrigley Jr. Company and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Segment (Mouth Fresheners) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe ( France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific ( Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America ( Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East ( Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Mouth Fresheners Market to Reach $966.4 Million by 2026Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mouth Fresheners estimated at US$680.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$966.4 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $196.7 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $198.8 Million by 2026The Mouth Fresheners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$196.7 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$198.8 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR. More

