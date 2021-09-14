CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A $6 Billion Global Opportunity For Piling Machines By 2026 - New Research From StrategyR

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Piling Machines - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 7; Released: April 2021 Executive Pool: 1154 Companies: 49 - Players covered include ABI Maschinenfabrik und Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH; Atlas Copco AB; BAUER AG; Beijing Sinovo International & Sinovo Heavy Industry Co.Ltd.; BERETTA ALFREDO Srl; Bermingham Foundation Solutions; BPH Equipment Limited; BSP International Foundations Ltd; Casagrande S.p.A.; China National Machinery Industry Corporation Ltd. (Sinomach); Davey Kent, Inc.; Dawson Construction Plant Ltd.; DELMAG GmbH & Co. KG; FAE Co., Ltd; Geoprobe Systems; International Construction Equipment, Inc. (ICE); Junttan Oy; Liebherr-International AG (Liebherr Group); MAIT S.p.A.; MDT - Mc Drill Technology; MKT Manufacturing Inc.; NORDMEYER SMAG Mining & Drilling Technologies GmbH; Piling, Inc.; RTG Rammtechnik GmbH; Sany Group; Soilmec S.p.A.; Spadina Piling Equipment; TES CAR S.R.L; Vulcan Hammer Foundation; Watson, Inc. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Method (Impact Driven, Drilled Percussive, Rotary Bored Piling, Continuous Flight Auger (CFA), Other Methods); Product (Impact Hammer, Vibratory Drivers, Piling Rigs, Other Products) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe ( France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific ( Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America ( Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East ( Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Piling Machines Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2026Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Piling Machines estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period. Impact Hammer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Vibratory Drivers segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026The Piling Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.

Piling Rigs Segment to Reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2026In the global Piling Rigs segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. More

