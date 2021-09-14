CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evergreen Podcasts Announces Exciting Lineup Of Shows For The Dudes

CLEVELAND, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Podcasts is delivering an exciting array of new podcasts this Fall, including some popular shows geared toward listeners who just want some guy talk. Pour a glass of whiskey and prepare to be entertained, or shift gears and dive into the pit for interviews with INDY and NASCAR greats. Like a good fight? Inside the Hexagon recounts the great fighters and matches of Strikeforce.

"We're adding some smart podcasts geared toward guys' interests, some fresh conversations that make Evergreen a one-stop-shop along the road, good for working in the yard, the garage, you name it," says David Allen Moss, Evergreen CCO. "Hosts include top sports journalists, influencers and pros in their game. And they deliver a caliber of interview and storytelling that makes these shows a great retreat from the everyday grind."

The following is a lineup of new Evergreen podcasts that have earned kudos from discerning fellas the World over.

Whiskey Business

For people who want to learn about whiskey, this is the wrong podcast. If they want to learn about news and pop culture topics with whiskey, then comedian and influencer Dino Tripodis invites listeners to share a pour with him as he talks with distillers, taste-makers and other personalities. Aside from being a podcaster and funny guy, Tripodis is a self-described writer, actor, filmmaker, 24-year veteran morning radio host—and a terrible poker player. In Whiskey Business, he talks about everything from food-and-drink to sports and TikTok trends.

Pit Pass Indy

Listen in to Pit Pass Indy to get the behind-the-scenes details of INDYCAR, from lively interviews with the biggest names in INDYCAR and NASCAR to look-aheads and post-race highlights. Pit Pass Indy host Bruce Martin is a journalist with 40 years of covering the Indianapolis 400 and IndyCar racing for outlets like NBCSports.com and ESPN Sports Ticker. Listen to Dale Earnhardt Jr. share thoughts about former teammate Jimmie Johnson switching from NASCAR to INDYCAR. Tune in to hear Johnson's comments after his best complete race of the season at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Inside the Hexagon

Some of the greatest mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters in the world took the ring in Strikeforce, one of the world's most respected MMA promotions that folded in 2013. Strikeforce was the main event, and it helped launch women's MMA. Host Phil Lanides rewinds to the famed hexagon, capturing its major moments and matches. Lanides is Crossfire Media's owner and publicist, and he is keeping Strikeforce alive and known in the industry as a walking MMA encyclopedia. Tune into Inside the Hexagon and get all of the Strikeforce highlights from Inside the Hexagon, which has a 4.9-star review from Apple Podcasts.

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen's goal is to bring entertaining, thought-provoking content to people, wherever they are. We produce podcasts for life that capture the everyday color and diversity of modern makers. Our channels are packed with backstories and insights that deliver different perspectives from entrepreneurs, musicians, artists, athletes and more. Aside from original podcasts, Evergreen's capabilities extend to branded and partner podcasts. Our team is powered by knowledgeable executives, supported by rock-star talent, and backed by experienced production and broadcast professionals. Together, we're growing an engaged community.

Learn more about Evergreen Podcasts and check out our complete lineup of shows. Our storytelling podcasts have something for everyone.

Contact: David Allen Moss, Chief Creative Officer (CCO)

216.544.7942

evergreenpodcasts.com

evergreen-podcasts.jpg Evergreen Podcasts Vertical Evergreen Logo

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evergreen-podcasts-announces-exciting-lineup-of-shows-for-the-dudes-301376620.html

SOURCE Evergreen Podcasts

