With a nationwide need for blood, you’re always encouraged to donate, and over the next two months, Door and Kewaunee counties are part of a new Red Cross approach to broaden the donor demographic. Black residents and visitors in Door and Kewaunee counties are encouraged to donate, as the Red Cross of Green Bay says that the majority of sickle cell disease patients are of African descent. Communications Director at the Red Cross of Wisconsin Justin Kern says that blood donations from individuals of the same race or similar ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients experiencing a sickle cell crisis. Kern adds that 51 percent of individuals who are black are type O blood, compared to 45 percent of white individuals. Type O blood also happens to be the most often needed by hospitals.

KEWAUNEE, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO