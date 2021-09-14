CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(UPDATING) Fire at Eureka’s Waste Management Transfer Station

By Hank Sims
lostcoastoutpost.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE, 2:21 p.m.: The transfer station is closed until tomorrow. Here’s a note from management:. HWMA’s Transfer Station is temporarily closed for the remainder of Tuesday, September 14th following a morning fire at the Hawthorne Street Transfer Station. Closure is necessary to allow HWMA employees to perform mop up activities, monitor the debris pile for any remaining smoldering material and not add additional solid waste to the pile.

lostcoastoutpost.com

