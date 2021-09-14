CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHO, partners aim to get Africa 30% of needed doses by Feb

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization and its partners said they hope to provide Africa with about 30% of the COVID-19 vaccines the continent needs by February, badly missing the 60% vaccination coverage goal that African leaders had once hoped for this year. At a press briefing Tuesday, WHO...

WGAU

Latest: WHO: Africa may get 30% of vaccine goal by February

GENEVA — The World Health Organization and partners say they hope to provide Africa with about 30% of the COVID-19 vaccines they need by February, half of the 60% goal African leaders had aimed for by the end of this year. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the vast disparity...
Axios

EU pledges 200 million vaccine doses to Africa, low-income nations

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that the bloc would donate an additional 200 million coronavirus vaccine doses to Africa and low-income nations, AP reports. Why it matters: The new donation, slated to be delivered by the middle of next year, comes as confirmed cases of the...
USC News

USC Africa Hub aims to solve global health problems through collaboration with local partners

Jose Gutierrez comes from the San Fernando Valley, but the USC junior spent his summer researching COVID-19’s impact on the health system 9,653 miles away — in Kenya. The Keck School of Medicine of USC global health student analyzed ways to use community health volunteers to expand residents’ access to health care in rural areas. His goal: to influence policy changes that could improve the Kenyan health system.
wdac.com

Help TWR Get Gospel Radio To The People Of Africa

LANCASTER – WDAC is partnering with Trans World Radio in bringing the word of God straight into the hands of those most in need in Africa. Many parts of Africa do not have the means of connecting to the internet. Radio is not only affordable, but convenient, easy to use, and a virtual lifeline to many. It’s why the ministry of TWR is so treasured in this part of the world, and why it’s all the more important we give its people the means to tune into the Good News of Jesus Christ. Your gift will put a wind-up or solar-powered radio into the grateful hands of people in Burundi, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe. You can make an online tax-deductible contribution to TWR by clicking on the banner below. You can also call 888-988-5656 to make your contribution. Thank you for your prayerful and financial support!
Shropshire Star

‘Desperate need’ to get vaccines to Africa – Gordon Brown

The former PM has been given an ambassadorial role at the World Health Organisation. Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has said there is a “desperate need” to get vaccines to Africa as quickly as possible, warning that it could otherwise become a “centre for Covid”. Mr Brown, who has been...
AFP

Amnesty demands two billion Covid jabs for poorer world

Covid vaccine manufacturers are putting profit before lives, Amnesty International said on Wednesday, as it demanded two billion doses for poorer nations by the end of the year. "We need leaders like President Biden to put billions of doses on the table and deliver the goods, otherwise this is just another empty gesture and lives will continue to be lost," Amnesty chief Agnes Callamard said.
MarketRealist

Who Is Exempt From COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate? Deadlines Approach

Following President Joe Biden’s sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandate announcement, many individuals have been searching for a way out of getting the shot. Religious beliefs have been commonly used to secure an exemption from mandatory vaccines in the past, and that scenario is playing out again with COVID-19 vaccines. Article continues...
Vaccines
WBKO

Pfizer vaccine data on children ages 5-11 expected soon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Coronavirus infections have increased exponentially among children across the US in the last week. The fact that we could possibly be closer to vaccinating young children is good news to many. Pfizer says its vaccine may soon be available for almost every school-aged child soon. The...
AFP

Pfizer says its Covid jab safe for children aged 5-11

Pfizer and BioNTech on Monday said trial results showed their coronavirus vaccine is safe and produces a robust immune response in children aged five to 11, adding that they would seek regulatory approval shortly. "In participants five to 11 years of age, the vaccine was safe, well tolerated and showed robust neutralising antibody responses," US giant Pfizer and its German partner said in a joint statement.
AFP

ADB cuts Asia growth forecast on slow Covid vaccine rollout

The Asian Development Bank warned of "lasting scars" from the coronavirus pandemic as it cut its 2021 growth forecast for developing Asia on slow vaccination rates, surging infections and crippling lockdowns. "Income losses caused by the pandemic in particular threaten to leave lasting scars and have a multidimensional effect on regional economies," the ADB said.
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
EatThis

CDC Director Just Issued This "Dangerous" Warning

With the President's six point plan to target coronavirus involving vaccine mandates, the question becomes more and more urgent: when will a vaccine be available for kids 11 and under? And what can we all do to stay safe? CDC Director Rochelle Walensky appeared on the Today Show to address these questions and more. Read on for five essential pieces of advice that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
EatThis

Virus Expert Says These 4 Things Stop COVID

The coronavirus is ravaging America, as even vaccinated people can spread the new Delta variant. How can you stay safe? Virus expert Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, has some essential words advice and shared them during a recent press briefing. Read on for five points that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
The Independent

Food supplies could be hit by CO2 shortage in days, warns Iceland boss

Food supply shortages could happen in the “coming days and weeks” if the carbon dioxide issue continues, a supermarket boss has warned.Richard Walker managing director of Iceland said Christmas food supplies could be impacted by a reduced supply of the gas – but stressed that the damage could be felt much sooner.Meanwhile, trade body leaders have called on the Government to “urgently ensure adequate supplies” of carbon dioxide to keep food production going.“This is no longer about whether or not Christmas will be okay, it’s about keeping the wheels turning and the lights on so we can actually...
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY

