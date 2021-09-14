CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ravens' defense a question mark after late leads slip away

Derrick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarlon Humphrey was beaten so badly on the winning touchdown that he slowed to a jog while the pass was still in the air. It was that kind of night for Baltimore's secondary.

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Decision On QB Marcus Mariota

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly made a tough decision on quarterback Marcus Mariota. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are placing the veteran quarterback on the injured reserve list. Mariota suffered a quad injury during the Raiders’ opening weekend win over the Baltimore...
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFL
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Announces Fine For Titans Wide Receiver Julio Jones

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones got hit with a pretty hefty fine from the NFL on Saturday. Jones was called for unnecessary roughness during the Titans’ blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals last weekend. The NFL has fined Jones $10,815 as a result, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. “The...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Question Mark#American Football
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Richard Sherman News

Richard Sherman might be on the verge of joining an NFL roster. The 33-year-old defensive back remains a free agent, though that probably won’t be the case for very long. Sherman, a five-time Pro Bowler, has reportedly been receiving calls from multiple NFL teams heading into Week 2. NFL.com’s Tom...
NFL
The Spun

Chicago Bears GM Sends Clear Message About Andy Dalton

Earlier this offseason, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy made it clear that veteran quarterback Andy Dalton would be the team’s starter heading into the 2021 season. Nagy kept singing that tune even when rookie quarterback Justin Fields looked like he had what it took to be an NFL starter. Despite flashing during the preseason, Fields still seems destined for a backup role.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy pulls off ultimate cowardly move

Every football fan understands that there is a thing called “coach speak.” For Chicago Bears fans, that particular aspect of Matt Nagy has been a little tougher to figure out at times. Nagy has been more secretive and less direct with his answers over the years, leading Bears fans to...
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles trade veteran offensive lineman for 2022 pick swap

The Eagles traded veteran offensive lineman Matt Pryor to the Colts on Tuesday morning for a 2022 late-round pick swap. It seemed very likely that Pryor would not make the Eagles’ roster so they get something for him instead of just cutting him. Here are the terms of the deal:
NFL
audacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Texans’ Deshaun Watson Decision

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered an injury and may not be available this Thursday against the Carolina Panthers. But if you think Deshaun Watson is going to return to the team and save the day, you have another thing coming. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Watson...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Saquon Barkley News

The New York Giants appear to be on the verge of getting some big-time news about star running back Saquon Barkley. New York’s All-Pro running back has yet to be cleared to play in Week 1. However, according to Monday morning’s report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, that is going to happen soon.
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Doesn't play Saturday

Wilson didn't play in the Seahawks' final preseason game Saturday against the Chargers. Wilson was expected to play about a quarter, but head coach Pete Carroll opted to keep the team's most valuable player on the sidelines for the final exhibition matchup. Even without Wilson on the field, we saw a glimpse of new OC Shane Waldron's system, according to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. Waldron frequently utilized two tight-end sets, and he even got fullback Nick Bellore involved. Of course, we shouldn't draw too many conclusions from a preseason game. After all, no scheme is going to leave DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (groin) off the field for more than a couple of snaps per game. With the defense more likely to take a step back than improve, Wilson should end up throwing plenty this season, regardless of the initial game plan.
NFL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Heartbreaking Colt Brennan News

The cause of death has reportedly been revealed for former Hawaii and NFL quarterback Colt Brennan, who passed away earlier this year. Brennan, who starred at Hawaii before playing in the National Football League, was found dead in May. TMZ Sports reported this week that Brennan died due to an...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy