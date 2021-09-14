CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Netflix Greenlights Grendel Comic Book Adaptation

By Mirko Parlevliet
vitalthrills.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has given the green light to Grendel, an all-new series based on the masked vigilante from the popular, award-winning Matt Wagner/Dark Horse comic books. Grendel follows Hunter Rose, a gifted fencer, writer and assassin as, seeking to avenge the death of a lost love, he goes to war with New York’s criminal underworld, only to realize… why beat them, when you can join them?

www.vitalthrills.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
TV Fanatic

Grendel: Abubakr Ali Set to Lead Live-Action Adaptation of Dark Horse Comic

Netflix has officially picked up Grendel, an all-new series based on the masked vigilante from the popular, award-winning Matt Wagner/Dark Horse comic books. The streamer has announced the first season will consist of 8 episodes. "Based on Matt Wagner's groundbreaking comic book series, Grendel follows Hunter Rose, a gifted fencer,...
TV SERIES
Decider

‘Y: The Last Man’ Review: FX’s Comic Adaptation Has Potential

It takes FX on Hulu’s adaptation of Y: The Last Man a few episodes to get going. That’s not entirely unexpected. Bringing any apocalyptic story to the screen is a feat, let alone one one from a creator who loves to cannonball into ambitious worlds like Brian K. Vaughan. He and Pia Guerra’s comic book of the same name is an epic, one that immediately starts with the end of the world and keeps finding new and interesting answers to the question “what now?” But when it gets going, FX on Hulu’s latest thriller channels the most interesting aspects of the end-of-times TV subgenre. At its best Y: The Last Man is a thoughtful, subversive, and surprisingly funny saga of catastrophic loss. It just takes a while to build up momentum.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Netflix Orders ‘Grendel’ Series From ‘Supernatural’ Boss, Abubakr Ali to Star

Netflix has given an eight-episode series order to an adaptation of the Dark Horse Comics series “Grendel,” the streamer announced Tuesday. “Power Book II: Ghost” and “Katy Keene” alum Abubakr Ali has been cast as the titular masked vigilante. He plays Hunter Rose, described as “a gifted fencer, writer and assassin seeking to avenge the death of a lost love, [who] goes to war with New York’s criminal underworld, only to realize…why beat them, when you can join them?”
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Corrigan
Person
Mads Mikkelsen
Person
Alan Tudyk
Person
Madeline Zima
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Andy Mientus
Person
Brittany Allen
The Valdosta Daily Times

COMIC BOOKS: The 9/11 Report: A Graphic Adaptation

Two years ago following the investigation into the Trump-Russia connection, someone asked if I would like to borrow a copy of the Mueller Report, I only partially joked, "I'm waiting for the comic book adaptation." Which was finally released later that year as "The Mueller Report Illustrated." But several years...
COMICS
tvseriesfinale.com

Grendel: Netflix Orders Vigilante Hero Series Based on Dark Horse Comics

Grendel is headed to Netflix. The streamer has ordered the vigilante hero series based on a graphic novel series from Dark Horse Comics. Abubakr Ali, Brittany Allen, Julian Black Antelope, Kevin Corrigan, Emma Ho, Andy Mientus, Jaime Ray Newman, Erik Palladino, and Madeline Zima star in the upcoming live-action series. Eight episodes have been ordered for the first season.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A DC Comics Favorite Has Returned To Netflix

You have to wonder if Fox ever jealously glance over at Netflix and think that maybe they made a mistake canceling Lucifer after three seasons. While the ratings were low enough on paper to justify the decision, the vociferous support of the fanbase ultimately convinced the streamer to acquire and revive the series, which turned out to be an astute call.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Comic Books#Television Series#The Umbrella Academy#Hellboy#Polar#The Time Traveler#The Flash Debris#An Empty Church#Syfy#Coyote#Cbs#Firefly
Collider

How to Watch ‘Y: The Last Man’: Where to Stream the Post-Apocalyptic Comic Book Adaptation

Imagine casually carrying out your day-to-day affairs and all of a sudden there aren’t any other men out there except for you? Yorick Brown experiences this firsthand after a mysterious plague eliminates all the male species from the face of the Earth in Y: The Last Man, a comic book series created by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra. The Vertigo Comics installment has harbored fans’ attention since it first came out in 2002, but only years later the story was transferred from comic strips to live-action sequences that tackle female empowerment, gender identity, and race.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix Is Losing One Of The Most Beloved Comic Book Movies

Netflix is losing one of its beloved comic book movies - and it's going to be a particularly painful loss for some fans. Scott Pilgrim vs the World will be leaving Netflix on Wednesday, September 15th, so you better fire it up and watch now! Scott Pilgrim remains one of the more pivotal examples from the 2010s of a comic book movie was a major fan cult-favorite, but never really found the mainstream box office success that Universal Pictures sorely hoped for after a tidal wave of hype at San Diego Comic-Con. But director Edgar Wright's adaptation of Byan Lee O'Mally's iconic comic series has since stood the test of time.
MOVIES
The Verge

Y: The Last Man’s showrunner on adapting the comic: ‘It’s not a blueprint for television’

A decade ago, when Eliza Clark read Y: The Last Man for the first time, she kept thinking about how she would adapt it for television. “It combined so many things that I loved,” she tells The Verge. The story takes place after a mysterious event that kills off everyone with a Y chromosome, with the exception of a man named Yorrick (and his monkey). She describes it as “such an interesting look at identity.” At the time, she was working as a writer’s assistant, so it was mostly a dream. But 10 years later — after a few stops working on shows like The Killing and Rubicon — Clark got the chance to lead FX’s live-action version of Y: The Last Man. It was an opportunity not only to adapt a series she loved, but to update it for modern audiences.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Arden Cho to star in Netflix's Partner Track adaptation

The Teen Wolf and Chicago Med alum will lead the small-screen adaptation of Helen Wan's 2013 novel The Partner Track. Created by The Expanse writer Georgia Lee, Partner Track stars Cho as Ingrid Yun, an idealistic and whip-smart young woman who is eager to be the first Asian-American junior partner at Parsons Valentine, an elite white-shoe law firm in Manhattan. “As Ingrid bargains and fights her way through these male power structures, she wrestles with what it means to be true to herself,” reads the official character description. “We’re proud of the incredible team assembled to bring to life Partner Track, an empowering story told through the eyes of our Asian-American lead character Ingrid Yun, played by the talented Arden Cho,” said Jinny Howe, vice president of original series at Netflix. “Full of fun and romance, this is a contemporary and insightful look at the added pressures for women and those of underrepresented backgrounds in the workplace today.”
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
spoilertv.com

Grendel - Ordered to Series by Netflix

Netflix has given an eight-episode series order to Grendel, a series based on the masked vigilante from Matt Wagner’s popular, award-winning Dark Horse comic book series, with Abubakr Ali (Power Book II: Ghost, Katy Keene) set to star in the titular role. With Ali’s casting, he becomes the first Arab Muslim male actor to portray a series lead in a comic book adaptation The series, written and executive produced by Resident Evil and Supernatural alum Andrew Dabb, comes out of Netflix’s first look deal with Dark Horse Entertainment.
TV SERIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

These are the impressive covers of the new Cowboy Bebop comics for Netflix

Titan Comics has featured six variant covers for the first issue of his comic series Cowboy Bebop, which is based on Netflix’s new live-action adaptation of the iconic anime. The next miniseries, written by Dan Watters and with art by Lamar Mathurin, aims to expand the Cowboy Bebop universe with...
COMICS
vitalthrills.com

Jigsaw Crime Thriller Series Announced by Netflix

Netflix today announced the new series Jigsaw, a thrilling, action-packed heist drama that takes an innovative nonlinear approach to storytelling in a way where viewers are in control. The series is currently filming at Netflix Studios: Brooklyn, making it the first production at the company’s new Bushwick studio. Spanning 24...
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Netflix is adapting Elena Ferrante's The Lying Life of Adults

Netflix is adapting The Lying Life of Adults, the latest novel by beloved Italian author Elena Ferrante, known for her best-selling Neapolitan Novels including My Brilliant Friend. The eight-part drama will be part of the streamer's slate of upcoming original Italian series, and filming will begin in Naples in October.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: It Took a Pandemic, But Netflix Finally Topped HBO

Netflix has earned Emmys bragging rights for the first time in its history. The streaming giant topped all winners after the statuettes were handed out — between Sunday’s ceremony and last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys — with a total of 44 thanks, in part, to a complete sweep by The Crown in the drama categories. Netflix, after an eight-year wait, took home wins in two of the top three categories with victories for drama series (The Crown) and limited series (The Queen’s Gambit). Netflix’s 44-award haul tied the Emmys record for most wins in a single year, set by CBS back...
TV SERIES
Middletown Press

Amazon U.K. Greenlights Louis Theroux Documentary & 'Wilderness' Adaptation, Unveils Malachi Kirby as Lead in 'Anansi Boys'

Amazon Prime has revealed that “Small Axe” star Malachi Kirby will take on not one but two lead roles in Neil Gaiman’s “Anansi Boys.”. The adaptation of Gaiman’s novel sees Charles Nancy discover he has a magical brother called Spider (both played by Kirby) who share a father in the form of trickster god Anansi. Anansi will be played by Delroy Lindo (“Get Shorty”).
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy