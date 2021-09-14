CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The pandemic has changed our friendships — perhaps forever

By Marianne Jacobbi
Boston Globe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past 18 months have been an emotional roller coaster for family and friends. Low times of social isolation when we were longing to see each other, and euphoric highs once we were fully vaccinated and could reunite. I couldn’t wait to reconnect with my people — my inner circle, my outer circle, everybody. Yet once I was freer to socialize, I found myself taking stock. I’d become more purposeful about friendship, more selective.

alreporter.com

Opinion | The doctors and scientists have been right all along

More people died in Alabama in 2020 than were born. That’s never happened before. Not in the World War Two era. Not back during the Spanish Flu outbreak. Never before has Alabama experienced more deaths than births. But we did in 2020. And there is but one reason why: coronavirus.
WebMD

Phone-Snubbing Friends Can Be a Sign of Mental Illness

Aug. 25, 2021 -- Phone snubbing: You may have done it, or someone you know is guilty of it. It happens when one person ignores another to pay attention to their phone. Phubbing is rude, but according to a new study, there may be another reason it's happening. "Some people...
MENTAL HEALTH
Winona Daily News

Dr. Scott Rathgaber: A different world, changed forever

Sept. 11, 2001, began as a normal day as I drove to Tomah Memorial Hospital to see Gastroenterology patients. I heard on the radio that a plane had struck the World Trade Center. A kaleidoscope of emotions would follow. I assumed it was a tragic accident and felt a sense of disbelief. At the hospital, I found staff huddled around televisions in shock. Another plane had struck the second tower. This was not an accident. This was a terrorist attack. How was this possible?
BBC

Pandemic has changed travel forever, says AirBnB boss

The way people travel has been changed forever by the pandemic, the boss of lodging platform AirBnb has said. Brian Chesky told the BBC the lines between business and leisure travel are increasingly blurring thanks to remote working patterns. And he said people are opting for longer breaks with family...
TRAVEL
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
crestviewbulletin.com

HAPPENINGS: How technology has changed our lives

CRESTVIEW — The years 2020 and 2021 have been interesting, to say the least. However, during this pandemic we have put technology to good use. We now have many meetings and services available by telephone or the internet. Meetings are now regularly held by way of Zoom and connect people...
TECHNOLOGY
Augusta Free Press

Research suggests that our reading habits changed during the pandemic

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The coronavirus pandemic brought unprecedented changes to people’s lives. It changed every aspect of life, including how (and what) people read. Reading frequency. Many people now read more frequently than they could because the pandemic afforded them the time. The government’s stay-at-home...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Brookings Institution

How the pandemic has changed teachers’ commitment to remaining in the classroom

The 2020-2021 academic year was unlike any other. After nationwide school closures during the spring of 2020, schools reopened in the fall using combinations of in-person, hybrid, and remote learning models. Teachers had to adapt to unexpected conditions, teaching in unprecedented ways, using synchronous and asynchronous instruction, while also being challenged to establish connections with students, families, and colleagues. Health concerns added to the mix as some teachers went back to in-person education during the height of the pandemic. As a result, teachers’ levels of stress and burnout have been high throughout these unusual pandemic times, raising concerns about a potential increase in teacher turnover and future teacher shortages.
EDUCATION
Boston Globe

Hasbro Children’s joins national study on long-term effects on COVID-19 in children

PROVIDENCE — Hasbro Children’s Hospital is joining a nationwide study to research the long-term effects that COVID-19 infection has on children. With more than 30 percent of new COVID-19 cases occurring among children in the US, many of whom have not been eligible to receive a vaccine, researchers across the country are setting out to understand the long-term impact of the virus and its impact on children’s health, development and well-being.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The 74

COVID Shots Safe and Effective for Children Ages 5 to 11

Updated In a pivotal development for school coronavirus safety, Pfizer-BioNTech announced Monday that its vaccine was safe and created a “robust” antibody response for children ages 5 to 11 in trials. These are the first such results for this age group in the U.S., and data have not yet been peer-reviewed or submitted to the […]
KIDS
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
praisebaltimore.com

Famous Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19

Anti-vaxxers with a platform who protested against or tried to discredit the COVID-19 vaccine are dying from the virus. For months, right-wing talk show hosts and some celebrities alike have all railed against the vaccine and as a result, many of their listeners also didn’t get vaccinated. Now, some of those same conservative mouthpieces are dying from COVID-19, heightening concerns that even those deaths won’t be enough to change skeptics’ minds about the vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Not Drinking Enough Water, Say Dietitians

Drinking enough water should be one of the easier nutrition habits to be consistent with. After all, it doesn't require any preparation and is generally easily accessible; however, it is one of the wellness habits I see adults struggle with the most. Water makes up about 60% of the adult human body and is essential to so many vital functions and reactions that are constantly occurring in your body at any given time. So, what happens when you don't drink enough water? The list here is long, but one major side effect of inadequate water intake is heat illness.
NUTRITION

