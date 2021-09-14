CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

You chose off-prem for good reasons – but is it time to rebalance your hybrid cloud?

By Don_Randall
High Point Enterprise
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs their cloud strategies mature, companies are entering a period of rebalancing workloads across cloud services and moving some cloud-based workloads back on-premises. Here’s how HPE can help you optimize your hybrid cloud. Businesses seem to have entered a period of workload rebalancing – after the initial rush to public...

community.hpe.com

Comments / 0

Related
anandtech.com

IBM Power10 Coming To Market: E1080 for ‘Frictionless Hybrid Cloud Experiences’

Last year IBM presented details about its new Power10 family of processors: eight threads per core, 15 cores per chip, and two chips per socket, with a new core microarchitecture, all built on Samsung’s 7nm process with EUV. New technologies such as PCIe 5.0 for add-in cards, PowerAXON for chip-to-chip interconnect, and OpenCAPI for super-wide memory support made Power10 sound like a beast, but the question was always about time to market – when could customers get one? Today IBM’s Power10 E1080 Servers are being announced, aimed squarely at the cloud market.
COMPUTERS
aibusiness.com

Securing a digital advantage with hybrid cloud and AI

If the pandemic was a test of every organization’s digital progress, 80 percent sadly were caught flat-footed. This made them vulnerable to costs associated with lost productivity, inefficient supply chains, risk mitigation, and lost sales due to a poor digital experience. The realization that digital transformation touches every area of...
SOFTWARE
siliconangle.com

AWS execs speak on the top priorities for on-prem to cloud migration

While organizations are increasingly embracing the value of cloud and hybrid cloud infrastructures for data management, storage and analysis, a few are reticent to make the big bold move of migrating their data over to the cloud. “We still see many customers that are evaluating how to do their cloud...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrid Cloud#Private Cloud#Public Cloud#Cloud Infrastructure#Cloud Services#The Cost Of Cloud#Infobrief#Q A#Us48107521#Hpe Greenlake#Hpe Right Mix
Tom's Hardware

IBM Unveils Next-Generation Power10 Servers for Hybrid Cloud

IBM's Power Instruction Set Architecture (ISA) has been one of the common non-x86 solutions for servers. With advancements made to the Power ISA, it is only a matter of time before the processor and server platform get updated. Today, the company updated its server offerings with the latest chips. To...
COMPUTERS
CIO

How to take your phone system to the cloud for hybrid work

Given the global environment – hybrid work continues to be top of mind for many organizations. Companies are working through when/how to bring employees back to the office safely while keeping flexible work options available. In the middle of this transformation is calling and the ability to deliver a modern calling experience from anywhere.
SMALL BUSINESS
InformationWeek

Have You Fully Operationalized Your Organization's Cloud?

For most organizations, adopting the cloud is a continuous and even haphazard exercise, and IT has not fully matured its policies and operations in the cloud like it has in the data center. What key areas of cloud management can IT more fully develop to optimize clouds?. Establish a cloud...
COMPUTERS
techbeacon.com

3 best practices for locking down your hybrid cloud security approach

Most organizations are pursuing a hybrid or multi-cloud strategy these days, for several reasons, including integration of multiple services, agility, accelerated innovation, and business continuity. According to Fortinet's 2021 Cloud Security Report, 71% of organizations that responded to the survey said they were taking these approaches, while only 27% said...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
High Point Enterprise

Next generation HPE StoreOnce Systems enhance hybrid cloud data protection

I love watching superhero movies, and I am happy to report that there is no shortage of superheroes in the movie world today. The concept of superheroes and their alternate fantasy world appeals universally. It is no secret that at some point in our lives, we all – most likely – wanted to be a superhero. These larger-than-life characters engage in the classic battle of good against evil, which makes for an engaging scenario for audiences – while also driving up revenue for movie production houses.
SOFTWARE
CIO

Why Modern Data Protection is Critical to Your Hybrid Cloud Transformation

According to Flexera, 59% of enterprises name “migrating more workloads to cloud” as their top initiative for 2021. It’s no wonder considering the benefits associated with cloud computing, including reduced costs, enhanced collaboration capabilities, and greater flexibility. And while different cloud providers offer different strengths, this often leads to companies...
SOFTWARE
crowdfundinsider.com

Temenos, IBM Cloud Improving Hybrid Cloud Capabilities

Banking software company Temenos this week announced the availability of Temenos Transact next-generation core banking with Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud, to accelerate hybrid cloud adoption within the financial services industry. Temenos Transact helps banks adopt a cloud strategy for their core banking systems and take advantage of advanced...
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

Hybrid Cloud vs. Multi-Cloud: What’s the Difference?

There are many types of cloud solutions and architectures, each with their unique benefits to agencies. In this blog post, the second of four in the multi-cloud series, we will discuss the differences of multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud architectures. You can find the first post of the series, here. The pandemic...
COMPUTERS
cisco.com

Data, Data Everywhere: The Challenges of Hybrid Cloud Networks

Co-author: Mike Dilio, Sr. Product Marketing Manager. These days, data could be stored anywhere, in any environment. It’s spread across on-premises and offsite locations, public and private clouds, pure and hybrid installations. Networks have gotten more complex, and management is more siloed. At the same time, IT organizations are expected to maintain everything flawlessly, delivering high availability across globally distributed infrastructure with disparate toolsets. This is the challenge of Hybrid Cloud Networks.
COMPUTERS
information-age.com

Why the ‘accidental hybrid’ cloud exists, and how to manage it

Adrian Rowley, senior director EMEA at Gigamon, discusses why the 'accidental hybrid' cloud exists, and how to effectively manage it. It is now a given in today’s business environment that enterprises will be using the cloud. Exactly how and what kind of cloud will be determined by where the business is within its digital transformation journey. Typically, a complete migration to the cloud can be a two- to four-year process, meaning that embracing a hybrid environment is practically inevitable. However, while more than half of all organisations are running with a hybrid model, and each business on average uses 3.4 public clouds and 3.9 private clouds at once, only about 40% have a formal operational plan for running this way. This means that monitoring and security tools created pre-pandemic are being required to do a job they were not designed for, and entire workforces are un-informed about the IT environment they are utilising and managing.
TECHNOLOGY
High Point Enterprise

Windows Server 2022 – More features. No hoopla.

The new Microsoft Windows Server 2022 was quietly released this Summer, with enhancements for performance, security and hybrid cloud, but with little of the traditional fanfare of past OS releases. There are a number of factors that I surmise lead to this practically silent release. I think that part of...
COMPUTERS
securitymagazine.com

4 steps to incorporate security into hybrid cloud environments

Digital transformations are best defined as digitizing business processes to solve problems and serve customers more efficiently through online channels. It can provide huge savings in infrastructure and admin costs, help to launch new apps faster and increase overall efficiency. For most businesses, moving to the cloud is the foundation of that transformation.
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

Brush up your skills with HPE Education Services for Microsoft

Whether you’re just getting started with Microsoft or you’re an expert with many years of experience, ongoing training gives you the technical skills and knowledge that you need to operate, manage, and maintain Microsoft products and technologies as they continue to change and evolve. HPE Education Services is a certified...
EDUCATION
High Point Enterprise

Database management running on overload? Learn how HPE and Nutanix ease the burden

These are testing times for database administrators. An article in Database Trends and Applications magazine last year described a ‘perfect storm’ of challenges, including the need to embrace the cloud, migrate from legacy technologies and manage larger database estates – all while improving performance!1. Well, help is at hand! In...
COMPUTERS
securitymagazine.com

Off-prem vs. on-prem access control for educational facilities

As the security industry continues to rapidly change, more and more organizations returning to physical work locations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic are interested in upgrading their security infrastructure. A frequently discussed topic amongst those reopening has become how to upgrade security systems properly. Many schools that are looking to in-person learning in the fall are deciding whether to select cloud-based, off-prem solutions or on-premises infrastructure and while there can undoubtedly be pros and cons for each, it ultimately depends on the end user's needs.
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

HPE Telco: Join us at popular telecom industry events this fall

Don't miss these upcoming telco events! HPE will be attending some of them in person and others virtually. HPE and our partners are helping telcos automate operations, drive efficiencies, and transform their businesses. This fall, the HPE telco team will be participating in lots of popular industry events to meet with our partners, communication service providers, and other experts to share our perspective on 5G and open RAN.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy