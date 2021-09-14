CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Your winning Middle Tennessee State Eye in the Sky!

Cover picture for the articleVirginia Tech football is 2-n-oh and ranked the big one-five or 15th in both national polls!. The Hokies are (still) perfected and now must sojourn 250-miles nor-by-nor-west to now face hateful archest rival (and formerly 41st or 50th ranked) west Virginia university. On Saturday afternoon at high-noon for an all-in gunfight at the O.K. Corral. Oh, wait… there Eye go again, putting the horse before the cart. As someone had better bring me back down to myopic Terra Firma so we can begin to (strategically) discuss all things 2021 Vah.Tech football in longview terms after having tactically beaten a surprisingly gamey (early-on) Middle Tennessee State over in the New River Valley last Saturday afternoon. In a contest that saw heavily favored V.P.I. scrum their way to a mere single play lead for the initial 42-minutes of play! Nonetheless, we did win and yet we did not escape sans having one superstar eaten by the injury bug. Dangnation… and even when you win— a cruel mistress this oblong spheroid indeed.

