The Battle for Beantown

BOSTON MAYOR’S RACE FALLOUT — Something felt off about Acting Mayor Kim Janey’s sparsely attended election-night gathering, which took place in the near-darkness of a poorly illuminated parking lot outside a hulking former power station. It felt like another parking-lot party that wasn’t — the one where former Rep. Joe Kennedy III conceded his primary challenge to Sen. Ed Markey outside his campaign headquarters just over a year ago, with just a few dozen supporters and members of the press on hand.

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO