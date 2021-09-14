CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

The Battle for Beantown

By BRAKKTON BOOKER
POLITICO
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith help from Rishika Dugyala, Alexander Nieves, Peter Canellos, Ming Li, Lisa Kashinsky and Teresa Wiltz. What up Recast family! Welcome to Election Day on this second Tuesday in September! Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder is testing whether his listeners will turn into voters in California. In Michigan, Detroit’s former top cop James Craig makes it official, seeking the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. We kick things off with the battle for Beantown. Let’s jump in!

Nobody puts Boston's mayoral candidates in an (ideological) corner

CONTRASTING CAMPAIGNS — Boston’s mayoral contest has been called a progressive-versus-moderate clash, and a battle between “old Boston” and “new Boston.” City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George spent the opening weekend of the general election eschewing those labels and trying to shape their campaigns on their own terms.
BOSTON, MA
POLITICO

Boston vote will ‘galvanize’ Black community

PARSING BOSTON’S PRECINCT DATA — Precinct data from Tuesday’s preliminary election offers a starting point for Boston’s two remaining mayoral candidates to build their paths to victory in the general election. Here are some of the toplines:. — City Councilor Michelle Wu garnered support across the city — winning most...
BOSTON, MA
POLITICO

Is recall ‘fiasco’ heading to Illinois?

Happy Thursday, Illinois. For all our Playbookers who observe Yom Kippur, g’mar chatima tovah. The same dark-money group that fueled opposition to the graduated income tax ballot measure Illinois voters rejected last year is helping launch “a statewide grassroots campaign to give voters the power to recall their elected officials.”
ILLINOIS STATE
POLITICO

Democrats look to restrain recall

THE BUZZ — MOVING RIGHT ALONG: Now that Gov. Gavin Newsom has successfully beaten back a recall, California Democrats are moving onto their next project: preventing a repeat. California’s mechanism for booting a sitting governor has come under enormous scrutiny this past year. Among the chief complaints: the signature threshold...
POLITICS
POLITICO

Boston’s history-making election

BOSTON MAKES HISTORY, SETS UP CLASSIC CLASH — City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George are poised to face off in the November general election, guaranteeing that the city’s next mayor will be a woman and a person of color after nearly 200 years of electing white men. Wu...
BOSTON, MA
POLITICO

Newsom defeats recall in blue blowout

THE BUZZ — A BLUE BLOWOUT: California Republicans hoped to deliver Gavin Newsom’s political death knell through a recall driven by grassroots activism — but Tuesday night’s decisive rejection of their efforts at the polls likely boosts the California governor’s fast-track to reelection in 2022 and beyond. And he may even have set up a road map for Democrats nationwide, proving they can lean into aggressive Covid responses as a path to victory in 2022.
HEALTH
POLITICO

Breed faces blowback for maskless night out

THE BUZZ — LONDON CALLING: San Francisco Mayor London Breed is learning the lessons of political life in the Covid era: No one gets a pass. The Democrat, already facing criticism for her restrictive coronavirus rules, on Wednesday was photographed while singing and dancing in a packed jazz club — with no masks in sight.
PUBLIC HEALTH
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Hoyer maps out Congress’ wild few weeks

FASTEN YOUR SEATBELTS — We don’t need to remind you how hectic the next few weeks will be in Washington. House Majority Leader STENY HOYER this morning laid out House Democratic leadership’s plans for the jam-packed list of big-ticket items to address:. — The debt limit and CR: The House...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Trump endorsements jolt GOP races

Staten Island borough president. Michigan state Senate. Arizona secretary of state. Donald Trump is endorsing candidates in party primary elections all the way down the ballot, a level of involvement that’s virtually unheard of among recent former presidents. What’s remarkable about Trump’s picks isn’t just their breadth — he’s endorsed...
MICHIGAN STATE
POLITICO

Crisis at the Border: All of Biden's Horsemen

With help from Rishika Dugyala, Sabrina Rodriguez, Ben Schreckinger and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! K-Pop stars BTS drop by the United Nations General Assembly a day ahead of Joe Biden’s debut as president before the world body. Comedian Chris Rock and Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) reveal they have each contracted Covid-19 and the administration says it will lift travel restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign nationals later this year. But first we kick things off with the mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from the southern border.
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

Democratic infighting starts

THE BUZZ — DEMOCRATIC INFIGHTING: The California Democratic unity that prevailed during the recall didn’t endure very long. Not even a week after Democrats closed ranks to help shield Gov. Gavin Newsom from an early ouster, a Democrat-on-Democrat 2022 standoff has reared its head. Unable to continue serving in the Legislature beyond 2024, Assemblymember Marc Levine launched a campaign on Monday to unseat incumbent Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara.
POLITICS
POLITICO

Capitol braced for pro-insurrectionist rally

With Andew Desiderio and Annette Choi. FAR-RIGHT RALLY HEADS TO CAPITOL HILL — The fence is back up, Capitol Police have riot-shields at the ready, have preemptively requested National Guard support and Metropolitan Police are activating their entire force on Saturday. Saturday’s event is organized by the group Look Ahead...
PROTESTS
POLITICO

Recall stock watch

Presented by the California Association of Health Plans. RECALL STOCK WATCH: The dust is settling, so it's time to assess how everyone fared in this whole endeavor. We know initial impressions may not last, but here's our view of things a couple days removed from Election Day. WINNERS: Gov. Gavin...
ECONOMY
POLITICO

Time to exhale

Presented by the California Association of Health Plans. This is the final installment of POLITICO California Playbook PM for the campaign and legislative season. TIME TO EXHALE: It's been an extraordinarily long news cycle in California, dating back to the first report of Covid-19 community spread in late February 2020.
HEALTH

