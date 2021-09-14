CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacers lose backup PG Edmond Sumner to torn Achilles tendon

The Associated Press
 7 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers have lost backup point guard Edmond Sumner indefinitely with a torn left Achilles tendon.

Team officials announced the injury Tuesday by acknowledging Sumner was injured during an offseason workout. They said he had surgery Monday in New York.

The 6-foot-4, 196-pound Detroit native was Indiana’s second-round pick in 2017 but his career has been slowed by a series of injuries including a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during his final season at Xavier.

Sumner slowly played his way into the Pacers regular rotation and appeared poised for a more significant role this season after guard Aaron Holiday was traded to the Washington Wizards this summer.

In 53 games last season, Sumner averaged 7.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.6 steals — all career highs — and 0.9 assists.

