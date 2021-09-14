CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kno2's Matt Becker Elected to Carequality Steering Committee

 7 days ago

Interoperability expert will advocate to bring connectivity to everyone in healthcare. Kno2®, the company that enables interoperability at scale, today announced that Matt Becker, the company’s vice president of interoperability, has been elected to the Carequality Steering Committee to serve a two-year term. Carequality is a national-level, consensus-built, common interoperability framework to enable exchange between and among health data sharing networks.

