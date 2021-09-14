Kno2's Matt Becker Elected to Carequality Steering Committee

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Planning Board on Tuesday appointed nine residents to serve on the steering committee to draft the town's updated master plan. By a unanimous vote, the board approved a slate of nine candidates selected by members Peter Beck and Stephanie Boyd, who will represent the elected board on the steering committee. That panel is expected to work over the next 18 months to update the planning document last drafted in 2002.

WILLIAMSTOWN, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO